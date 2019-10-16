Spinal Disc Problem: Types, Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Observed on 16 October every year, World Spine Day focuses on raising awareness on spinal health and other spine disorders. The day is observed as a part of the Bone and Joint Decade Action Week and was launched by the World Federation of Chiropractic in 2012.

The theme for World Spine Day 2019 is Get Spine Active! The theme aims to shine a light on the opportunity people have in preventing back and neck pain by movement and exercise, one of the key focuses in international health promotion.

On this World Spine Day, let us look at the different types of problems that can affect your spinal disc.

What Are Spinal Disc Problems?

Excruciating pain in the back that restricts you from doing even the simplest of tasks? You may be suffering from spinal disc problems. Spinal discs are located between each bone of your spine act as a shock absorber for the spine.

Pain in your spinal disc is an indication or a warning signal that has to be given immediate medical attention, as spinal disc problems can be corrected with timely treatment [1] .

What Are The Complications Of Spinal disc Problems?

When you experience problems with one or more of your discs, it can negatively affect your day-to-day life as mentioned below [2] :

Impaired mobility

Muscle weakness

Inability to work

Difficulty sleeping

Muscle pain and weakness

What Are The Types Of Spinal Disc Problems?

The problems affecting your spinal disc are of different types and they are as follows [2] [3] :

Herniated disc: Also known as prolapsed, slipped or ruptured disc, it is one of the most common issues affecting your spinal disc. It is common in men and women ages 30 to 50, although they also occur in active children and young adults and occurs when the inner, gel-like material bulges out of a disc.

Pinched nerve: This type of spinal disc problem is caused as a result of a herniated disc. If you have a herniated disc in your lower spine, it can place pressure on your nerve root, which causes radiating pain shooting down the back of your leg [4] .

Sciatica: Similar to a pinched nerve, sciatica is not a medical condition itself, but instead, is the symptoms of another medical condition that affect your spinal disc such as degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis etc.

Degenerative disc disease: A condition that develops with age, degenerative disc disease is common and affects the majority of the population. The condition develops when the damage to your discs causes pain and is caused due to low blood supplies in your discs [5] .

Spinal stenosis: Located in the neck and lower back, spinal stenosis causes pain due to the pressure applied to the nerves that travel through the spine. People over the age of 50 are at greater risk of spinal stenosis, but younger people are prone to develop it as a result of congenital spinal deformities, genetic diseases affecting bone and muscle development or trauma [6] .

Bulging disc: This condition is often confused with that of herniated discs. However, bulging disc is when you have bulges along the rear and side portions of your discs, placing pressure on the nerve and causing pain.

What Are The Symptoms Of Spinal Disc Problems?

The signs of the conditions vary according to its location, and the specific symptoms about the different types of spinal disc problems.

The symptoms of a herniated disc vary from one person to the other and are as follows [7] :

Arm pain

Leg pain

Numbness

Tingling

Weakness

The symptoms of a pinched nerve are as follows [4] :

Feeling as though limbs (legs, feet or hands) have fallen asleep

Muscle weakness

Numbness in areas affected by the nerve

Pins and needles sensations in affected areas

Sharp, aching or burning pain radiating outward

The symptoms of sciatica are as follows, and you may experience one or more of the symptoms which can be infrequent and irritating or it can become constant and incapacitating depending on the location of the affected nerve [8] :

Constant pain on one side of your leg and buttock

Leg pain you might describe as burning, searing or tingling

Radiating pain travelling down the back of one leg

Sharp pain

Leg pain that is often more pronounced when sitting

The symptoms of degenerative disc disease are as follows [5] :

Pain worsening while sitting, bending, lifting or twisting

Numbness and tingling

Weakness in leg muscles

Relief from pain when walking or running, changing positions frequently or lying down

Periods of severe pain that last for days or even months

The symptoms of spinal stenosis vary according to the location of the narrowing. Hence, if you have cervical spinal stenosis occurring in the neck - the symptoms will be the following [9] :

No sense of balance

Pain in your neck

Loss of bowel or bladder control in severe cases

Difficult walking

Numbness and tingling of your hands, arms, feet or legs

Weakness in one of your hands, arms, feet or legs

Lower back spinal stenosis symptoms are as follows:

Back pain

Weakness in one or both of your feet and legs

Numbness or tingling in one of your feet or legs

Pain or cramping in one or both legs

The symptoms of the bulging disc are as follows [9] :

Heaviness

Weakness

Difficulty walking

Burning sensation

Numbness

Tingling

Pain

Also, depending on the location of your bulging disc, you may experience these symptoms in different regions of your body.

What Are The Risk Factors Of Spinal Disc Problems?

Old age

Obesity/overweight

Diabetes

Physically demanding jobs [10]

Traumatic

What Are The Causes Of Spinal disc Problems?

The primary cause of herniated disc is ageing and can also be caused by lifting heavy objects, traumatic events, like falling or blows to the back.

Pinched nerves are caused when excessive pressure is placed on your nerves. It can also be caused by the following [7] [11] :

Injuries

Obesity

Certain illnesses, such as diabetes, thyroid disease or rheumatoid arthritis

Herniated disc problem

Bone spurs

The causes of sciatica are as follows:

Degenerative disc disease

Herniated discs in your lumbar region

Spinal stenosis

Spondylolisthesis

Apart from the central cause of ageing, degenerative disc disease can be caused by the following [11] :

Poor posture

Frequent lifting

Obesity

Repetitive Bending

Sports accidents

Traumatic injuries

The causes of spinal stenosis are as follows [12] :

Herniated discs

Overgrowth of bones

Thickened ligaments

Tumours

Spinal injuries

The causes of bulging discs are as follows:

Ageing

Neck strain

Back strain

Injuries

Genetic factors

How Are Spinal disc Problems Diagnosed?

The doctor will begin by asking checking your specific symptoms. A physical examination will be conducted to check the movements of your spine and legs to check your muscle strength, flexibility and reflexes.

Consequently, specific your symptoms, the doctor will advise for imaging scans, such as X-ray, CT or MRI scans [13] .

What Are The Treatments For Spinal Disc Problems?

For herniated disc, there are a variety of non-surgical options available and they are as follows [14] :

Yoga

Hot and cold therapy

Massage therapy

Physical therapy

Over-the-counter medications

Acupuncture

Prescription medications, including narcotics, anticonvulsants and muscle relaxers

Steroid injections

Treatment options for pinched nerve are as follows [15] :

Physical therapy

Anti-inflammatory medications

Surgery (in some cases)

Corticosteroid injections

Treatment options for sciatica are as follows [16] :

Acupuncture

Chiropractic manipulations

Epidural steroid injections

Exercise

Hot and cold therapies

Massage therapy

Over-the-counter medications

Physical therapy

Prescription medications

Treatment options for degenerative disc disease are as follows [17] :

Epidural steroid injections

Hot and cold therapies

Manual manipulation or chiropractic care

Massage therapy

Over-the-counter medications

Physical therapy

Treatment options for spinal stenosis are as follows [18] :

Hot and cold compresses

Physical Therapy

Over-the-counter and prescription medications

Steroid injections

Minimally invasive lumbar decompression procedures

Surgery (in some cases)

Treatment options for bulging disc are as follows [19] :

Chiropractic care

Hot and cold therapies

Lifestyle changes

Over-the-counter or prescription medications

Spinal decompression therapy [20]

Steroid injections

Stretching exercises

Weight loss

Rest

