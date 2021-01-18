Sexual Problems In Men: Causes And Treatments

3. Surgery: It includes vascular surgery to correct the blood flow in the penis and penile implants in which a device is put inside the penis to get an erection.

1. Lifestyle modifications: Regular exercise, dietary changes and quitting smoking and substance use. Improving cardiovascular risk can treat around 80 per cent of the condition. [4]

Certain prescribed medications can also cause the condition. They include medications to:

Main symptoms of erectile dysfunction include difficulty getting an erection, difficulty keeping an erection and reduced sexual desire. Prolonged erection is also one of the symptoms characterised by persistent erection, usually without sexual arousal.

Erectile dysfunction is the inability to maintain or achieve sufficient erection of the penis which is needed for satisfactory sexual performance. It may affect some men occasionally but prolonged failure to maintain an erection can affect the quality of life or cause relationships problems.

2. Ejaculation disorders

Though erectile dysfunction is a well-known disorder in men, ejaculatory disorders are the most prevalent. It is a sexual problem in men related to ejaculation. A person with this disorder may experience ejaculation either too late, too soon or back to his bladder, or no ejaculation at all. It is divided into four categories: [5]

1. Premature ejaculation (PE): It is defined as ejaculation that occurs due to lack of ejaculatory control. In PE, ejaculation happens always or nearly always before or in just one minute of vaginal penetration. This causes problems in sexual satisfaction of one or both the partners and may disturb their emotional well-being.

2. Delayed ejaculation (DE): Also termed as retarded ejaculation, DE is defined as delay in ejaculation or absence of ejaculation. The condition often causes penile pain, problems during orgasm or problems in conception.

3. Retrograde ejaculation (RE): It is responsible for around 0.3-2 per cent of infertility. RE is a condition in which the semen retrogrades back to the bladder instead of coming out from the penis. A person with the condition may reach sexual satisfaction but the semen produced will be little which may cause problems in conception.

4. Anejaculation/anorgasmia: It is defined as a complete failure of achieving ejaculation. Men who often avoid sexual intercourse due to irritation or exhaustion are also placed in this section.

Causes of ejaculation disorders

Ejaculation disorders can have many potential causes such as:

Inadequate sexual stimulation

Loss of sexual excitement

Poor body image

History of traumatic masturbation

Relationship stress and conflicts

Religious taboos

Damage to pelvic nerves

Medications such as antidepressants, antipsychotics or those that increase circulating serotonin.

Diabetes

Low testosterone

Hypothyroidism

Spinal cord injuries

Urinary tract infection

Treatments of ejaculation disorders

1. Discontinuation of drugs: Medications that interfere with orgasm or ejaculations should be stopped or modified after consulting a doctor. [6]

2. Psychological counselling: To address mental health issues which are indirectly affecting the ability to ejaculate.

3. Sex education: It includes relaxation techniques and various methods to get sexual satisfaction without ejaculation. It also includes behavioural modification.

4. Surgery: It is usually carried out in RE to correct the muscles so that ejaculation can happen outside the penis.

