Penile Allergy: Causes, Home Remedies And Prevention

Penis irritation or penis allergy is not uncommon and can be extremely unpleasant. It can cause pain, swelling, itchiness and other symptoms. From disrupting your daily life to putting your sex life on hold, penis allergies can cause discomfort on various levels.

The primary sign of penile allergy is rashes on the tip of the penis, which can become red. These puffy welts or tiny bumps on the male reproductive organ can be harmless in most cases, while some can be dangerous to one's health [1] [2] .

Penile or penis allergy can develop due to certain medical conditions, as well as, certain physical activities or injuries. Identifying the source of your discomfort can help your doctor find an effective treatment [3] .

Here are some of the most common causes of penis allergies, take a look.

Common Causes Of Penile Allergy

1. Genital psoriasis

It is an autoimmune condition which causes small, red patches on your penis. It can cause your skin to become scaly or shiny, and cause itchiness or soreness. There is a lack of specific data on the reason behind the development of the condition and it affects both circumcised and uncircumcised men [4] .

2. Contact dermatitis

An itchy and red rash caused by exposure of the skin to a foreign substance, contact dermatitis can develop when the penile skin is exposed to chemicals in perfumes, soaps etc. It can last for a few minutes to hours [5] .

3. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Certain STIs, which are passed through sexual contact, can cause bumps, sores, blisters, warts, redness, swelling, and itching near your penis. Some of the most common STIs are genital herpes, syphilis, gonorrhoea, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) [6] .

4. Yeast infections

One of the most common penile allergies, yeast infections may cause an itchy, spotty rash to form on and around your penis. It can also cause burning and the presence of a thick white substance in the genital area [7] . Most yeast infections can be treated with over-the-counter (OTC) antifungal medicines. In severe cases, yeast infections can lead to balanitis.

5. Balanitis

This condition causes inflammation of the skin on the head of your penis, along with redness, swelling, itching, rash, pain and a foul-smelling discharge. Balanitis is more common in men and boys who haven't been circumcised and practice poor hygiene and could trigger due to an infection, an allergy, chronic skin problems and underlying medical condition, such as diabetes [8] [9] .

6. Urinary tract infection (UTI)

Although it is reported commonly in women, men too can develop urinary tract infections. This develops as a result of bacteria build-up in the tract, causing trouble urinating or feel a burning or tingling sensation during or right after urination. It can lead to penile allergies, which can be treated with antibiotics [10] .

How To Treat Penile Allergy

To treat the allergy, home remedies, as well as medicines, can help. If you any of the aforementioned allergies on your penis, antibiotics prescribed by your doctor is one of the best options. Apart from that, home remedies such as the following can also be beneficial [11] [12] .

1. Salt baths

One of the most effective measures for managing the symptoms and getting rid of the allergies. Dead Sea salt or Epsom salt can help soothe the allergies.

Use 2 cups of Epsom salt or Dead Sea salt for a standard-size bathtub filled with warm water. Pour the salt into running water to help it dissolve faster into the bath and soak in the tub for at least 15 minutes. You can also add a tablespoon of olive oil. Do this 2 or 3 times a week.

2. Cool compresses

An ice pack or another cool compress can relieve the irritation and reduce any inflammation. Apply a wet, cold cloth to your penis for 5 to 10 minutes, or apply an ice pack wrapped in a towel.

3. Moisturisers or anti-itch creams

Ask your pharmacist for creams that are especially for the penis area as it contains lighter ingredients (chemicals) which will not be harsh on your skin.

4. Abstaining from sex

Avoiding sexual intercourse and other activities that can aggravate the skin around your penis is a good idea until your symptoms improve.

How To Prevent Penile Allergy

Consider the following points to help yourself from limiting the onset of the condition [13] :

Wash the area regularly with a non-irritating, soap-free cleanser

Wash and dry your penis after sex or masturbation

Wash your hands before and after using the bathroom

Dry the head of your penis before putting on clothing

Note: While the aforementioned therapies and remedies can help relieve irritation, it is important to see your doctor determine if you need medical treatment.

