Just In
- 1 hr ago Here Are Some Tips To Help You Achieve Natural-Looking And Fuller Eyebrows
- 3 hrs ago Goddess Varahi: Know About The Iconography, Rituals, Legends And Benefits Of Worshipping Her
- 4 hrs ago Dos and Don'ts While Visiting A Temple
- 4 hrs ago Over 6,000 Heart Patients In Maharashtra Saved By AI In The Past Two Years
Don't Miss
- Sports ISL 2022-23, Odisha FC 2-1 NorthEast United: Juggernauts move to second place, pile more misery on Highlanders
- News 'From Chamchagiri to Kartavya': Jaiveer Shergill jabs Congress after becoming BJP spokesperson
- Finance Buy This Small Cap Gas Distribution Stock For High Returns, Target Price Rs 1,082, Says Geojit
- Movies Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Roopesh Shetty Reunites With His Father After Spending 100 Days In The House
- Travel 7 Insane but True Things About Travel You Never Realized
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Sales Report November 2022 - Sales Up By 14.26%
- Technology Redmi 11A Could Soon Replace The Redmi 10A; Spotted On IMDA, TENAA
- Education IIT Placements 2022: 30 students bag packages over Rs 1 cr
New Treatment For Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Could Provide Lasting Relief Without Surgery
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common condition that is caused when the median nerve, a branch of the nerves that supply most of the superficial and deep flexors in the forearm, thenar and lumbrical muscles, gets compressed when passing to the hand. The palm side of your hand is termed as the carpal tunnel [1].
Medical care provided for carpal tunnel syndrome depends on the severity of the symptoms and the pain levels. From yoga to surgery, the treatment options for carpal tunnel syndrome are plenty.
There are several treatments available for milder symptoms of CTS, including rest, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and corticosteroid injections. If these treatments fail to relieve the symptoms, surgery may be necessary to relieve the pressure on the median nerve [2].
The results of a recent study indicate that hydrodissection, a procedure that involves injecting saline or other solutions around nerves to separate them from surrounding tissue, provides long-term relief from carpal tunnel syndrome [3].
Non-Surgical Treatment For Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Here are the important points from the study:
Point 1: Researchers have discovered that hydrodissection, which involves injecting saline solution around a nerve to separate it from the surrounding tissue, can provide long-term relief from chronic tension syndrome.
Point 2: As part of this study, patients with carpal tunnel syndrome who had not responded to conservative treatment, including medications, splints, and lifestyle changes, were enrolled. On average, our study group had symptoms for approximately 1.5 years. Although most patients were advised to undergo surgery, many were unwilling to do so.
Point 3: In the study, the participants were divided into three groups randomly. Two groups underwent ultrasound-guided hydrodissection, and the third received a corticosteroid injection.
Point 4: The first group underwent hydro dissection with normal saline, the second group underwent hydro dissection with a saline plus corticosteroid, and the third group underwent guided perineural corticosteroid injection (local anaesthetic and steroid) [4].
Point 5: After the procedure, participants were able to return to work within one hour, without any anaesthesia or specialist equipment.
Point 6: The majority of previous studies with steroids have demonstrated satisfactory results at four weeks, and in some cases even for twelve weeks, though long-term follow-ups have not been conducted. As a result of the present study, approximately 85 per cent of patients showed significant improvement after 4 weeks [or corticosteroid injection alone], however, the effect waned with time.
Point 7: As a result, the researchers were surprised by the effectiveness of the simple procedure, stating that it is simple, low-cost, and does not require high-end interventional equipment.
Point 8: The greatest benefit of the new treatment for CTS is that it can be easily mastered and performed even in smaller centres. Furthermore, the minimal discomfort, the absence of hospitalization, and the ability to resume normal activities within an hour make it a very profitable procedure from the patient's perspective. There is no doubt that it could delay, or even completely eliminate, the need for surgery.
The procedure did not cause any adverse effects in the participants of the study.
- disorders cureWhat Is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome? Is Work From Home Increasing The Risk?
- disorders cureCarpal Tunnel Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatment & Prevention
- healthFDA Approves Most Expensive Drug Ever, Priced At $3.5 Million-Per-Dose For Hemophilia
- disorders cureLupus: What Causes This Autoimmune Condition? Types, Symptoms, Complications And Treatment
- wellnessOmega-3 That Can Destroy Cancer Cells: A New Promise For Cancer Treatment
- disorders cureWhat Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
- disorders cureWHO Publishes First Ebola Treatment Guideline
- disorders cureAshton Kutcher's Autoimmune Disorder Left Him Blind And Disabled: Know About Vasculitis Causes And Treatment
- wellnessMigraine Sufferers Have Treatment Choices - Neurologist Explains Options Beyond Just Pain Medication
- wellnessIIT-Mandi Team Discovers Molecule That Can Be Used For The Treatment Of Diabetes
- disorders cureExpert Article: What Is Amenorrhea? Causes And Treatment
- disorders cureWhat Is Aseptic Abscess Syndrome? The Case Of 21-Yr-Old Woman Treated At Hyderabad Hospital