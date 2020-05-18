Nasal Polyps: Is It A Serious Condition? Know About Its Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Causes Of Nasal Polyps Mucosa or mucous membranes are tissue type that lines the nasal cavity. They are usually moist and prevents the entry of dirt or germs into the nose. During allergy or infection, they get inflamed or red and produces fluid to wipe out all the pathogens. When the condition gets prolonged or left untreated, the mucosa takes a form of a polyp and cause blockage in the nasal passage. Researchers are still unable to find the exact cause for nasal polyps. They are trying to understand why only in some people, the inflammation in the nose results in polyps while in others, did not. Some evidence proves the difference in the immune system response in the mucous membrane that causes or does not cause the condition. In some cases, polyps are hereditary. [2]

Symptoms Of Nasal Polyps Common symptoms of nasal polyps include: [3] Persistent runny nose

Persistent blocked nose

Minimal or no sense of smell

Severe headache

Itchiness around the eyes

Snoring

Sleep apnea (severe case)

Double vision (severe case)

Facial pain

Postnasal drip (Excess drip of mucous through the back of the nose or throat)

Frequent nosebleeds

Risk Factors Of Nasal Polyps Nasal polyps are frequently linked to long-term inflammation in the nose caused due to various conditions. The risk factors of nasal polyps include: Asthma [4]

Sinus infection (chronic) [5]

Hay fever

Cystic fibrosis (hereditary diseases of the lungs)

Churg-Strauss syndrome (inflammation of the blood vessels)

Sensitivity to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (aspirin)

Fungal sinusitis (inflammation of the mucosa due to fungal infection)

Vitamin D deficiency [6]

Genetics

Age (young or middle-aged) The Human Body: Know About Anatomy, Facts And Chemical Composition

Complications Of Nasal Polyps When left untreated, nasal polyps can cause blockage in the airflow and frequent irritation in the nose. They may lead to conditions such as: Obstructive sleep apnea (a condition when a person stops breathing during the sleep) [7]

Chronic asthma

Sinus infection (when polyps block the drainage from sinuses)

Rhinosporidiosis (bleeding polyps)

Diagnosis Of Nasal Polyps Diagnosis for nasal polyps are carried out by the following methods: Physical examination: It includes examining the nose and asking questions related to the history of polyps in the family.

It includes examining the nose and asking questions related to the history of polyps in the family. CT scan or MRI: To view the internal structure of the nose and look for signs of polyps, their exact size, location and severity (just one polyp or several).

To view the internal structure of the nose and look for signs of polyps, their exact size, location and severity (just one polyp or several). Allergy test: To know the underlying cause of the inflammation. [8]

To know the underlying cause of the inflammation. [8] Cystic fibrosis test: Carried out when the patient is a child. In this, tests for genetic diseases is carried out such as cystic fibrosis.

Carried out when the patient is a child. In this, tests for genetic diseases is carried out such as cystic fibrosis. Polyp biopsy: Here, a sample of polyp is taken and tested for signs of cancer.

Treatment Of Nasal Polyps Treatment for nasal polyps is done based on the age and severity of the condition. They include the following methods: Medications: To reduce the inflammation caused due to infection or allergy. Antibiotics are also prescribed to reduce the size of the polyps. [9]

To reduce the inflammation caused due to infection or allergy. Antibiotics are also prescribed to reduce the size of the polyps. [9] Nasal steroids spray: To open up the blockage in the nose and also to reduce runny nose.

To open up the blockage in the nose and also to reduce runny nose. Surgery: When polyps get severe or when the patient does not respond well to medications or other treatment methods.

How To Prevent Nasal Polyps Avoid inhaling substances that may irritate the nose such as tobacco, chemical fumes or dust.

Practise hand hygiene to prevent entry or infections through dirty hands.

Install a humidifier at home and maintain its cleanliness to prevent bacterial outgrowth.

Use a nasal rinse to remove allergens from the nose.

Follow up with your doctor regarding allergy treatment or asthma which may cause you polyps in the future. FAQs On Hand Hygiene:What You Should Remember And Follow