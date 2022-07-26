Meningococcal Meningitis Outbreak In The US Has Killed A Quarter Of People: All About The Condition Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

According to recent news and updates by the CDC, meningococcal meningitis, a type of bacterial meningitis, has killed around a quarter of infected individuals. A total of 48 deaths have been reported so far.

According to the director of the Florida Health Department Ulyee Choe, the outbreak of meningococcal meningitis could be more concerning than monkeypox, which has also been declared a global health emergency.

So, what is meningococcal meningitis?

What Is Meningococcal Meningitis?

Meningitis is characterised by inflammation of the brain and membranes of the spinal cord, typically caused by an infection by bacteria or viruses. Viral meningitis is the common and mildest type, while the bacterial form of meningitis is rare and fatal, if not treated.

Meningococcal meningitis is a bacterial-related meningitis caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis. The condition is known to have high morbidity and mortality rates, especially among young children and infants. [1]

Causes Of Meningococcal Meningitis

Meningococcal meningitis is caused by Neisseria meningitidis bacteria. The bacterium is human-specific and commonly exists in the nose and throat regions of the human body without affecting them. They invade the body due to a weak immune system or certain critical illnesses.

Neisseria has numerous serogroups like A, B, C, D, X, Y, 29E, and W135. The serogroups known to cause most meningococcal diseases are A, B, C and Y. [2]

Some of the leading causes of meningococcal meningitis include close contact with an infected individual. Touching or coming into contact with infected nasal droplets can cause the bacteria to enter the body via nasal cavities and then into the meninges that cover and protect the spinal cord and the brain. Typically, the bacteria spreads through the cerebrospinal fluid or from surrounding affected regions like the nasal sinuses.

Symptoms Of Meningococcal Meningitis

Some of the common symptoms of meningococcal meningitis include: [3]

Fever

Headache

Stiffness in the neck

Confusion

Weakness

Red-purple skin rash.

Sensitivity to light.

Risk Factors Of Meningococcal Meningitis

Some of the risk factors for meningococcal meningitis include: [4]

Patients with congenital abnormality between the nasopharynx and subarachnoid region.

Patients with cochlear implants.

Patients with a weak immune system.

Patients who have had neurosurgery.

Children below the age of five.

People that live in dorms or closed quarters.

Older adults above 65 years.

People with alcohol use disorder.

People with certain critical conditions like sickle cell anaemia.

People staying in sub-Saharan Africa where the infection is endemic.

Unprotected sex, especially among men who have sex with men. [5]

Complications Of Meningococcal Meningitis

Untreated meningococcal meningitis for longer may cause complications such as:

Seizures

Memory, learning and speech difficulties.

Visual and hearing loss.

Vascular inflammation.

Note: The severity of the condition may vary from patient to patient.

Diagnosis Of Meningococcal Meningitis

Some of the diagnostic methods for meningococcal meningitis may include:

Lumbar puncture: To detect bacteria in the cerebrospinal fluid. [6]

To detect bacteria in the cerebrospinal fluid. [6] Glucose and protein levels: high protein and low glucose levels in the cerebrospinal fluid indicates the presence of abcterial meningitis.

high protein and low glucose levels in the cerebrospinal fluid indicates the presence of abcterial meningitis. Gram stain: To detect the presence of bacteria.

Treatments For Meningococcal Meningitis

Some of the treatment methods for meningococcal meningitis include:

Medication: It includes the use of antibiotics like ampicillin and corticosteroids like dexamethasone that may help decrease the inflammation in the brain and spinal cord. [7]

Vaccines: Vaccines are available for children and infants of different age groups. [8]

To Conclude

Consult a medical expert if you are experiencing the symptoms or have travelled to meningococcal affected areas.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 8:30 [IST]