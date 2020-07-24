8 Effective Home Remedies For Sinus

1. Nasal irrigation Nasal irrigation is a process of gently flushing out your nasal passages with the help of salt water solution. This can help keep your nasal passages moist, lower inflammation and relieve nasal congestion [1]. • Take a clean, dry spray bottle. • Mix ¼ tsp of salt and ¼ tsp of baking soda in 100 ml of water. • Pour it into the spray bottle and gently insert the nozzle into your nostril and spray the solution while tilting your head to help flush out the mucous. • Repeat this process with the other nostril. • Do this twice or thrice a day. Note: Use distilled or sterile water. You can sterilise tap water by boiling it for few minutes. What Is Sinusitis? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment

2. Steam inhalation Steam inhalation is one of the most effective home remedies for sinus infection. It helps ease sinus pain and open up your nasal passages [2]. • Take a bowl of boiling water. • Take a towel and cover your head and the bowl so that you can breathe in the steam. Don't get too close to the steam. • Breathe in the steam for 10 minutes. • Do this twice or thrice a day. • You can also take a hot shower for 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Warm water compression Applying heat to the sinus area can help loosen the mucous and decrease some of the pain from the pressure in your sinuses. • Boil a bowl of water. • Take a clean washcloth and dip into the warm water. Make sure that you don't burn your hand. • Wring the washcloth and lay it across the bridge of your nose and cheeks for few minutes. • Do this for 5 to 10 minutes, until you feel better. • Repeat this twice or thrice a day.

4. Lavender essential oil Lavender essential oil contains important constituents which include monoterpenes, geraniol, linalool, etc. Its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties work against sinusitis, according to a 2013 study [3]. • Boil a bowl of water and then add three to seven drops of lavender essential oil. • Cover your head and bowl with a towel and inhale the steam for no more than two minutes at a time. • You can also inhale the aroma of lavender oil directly from the bottle or pour few drops on a cotton ball and inhale. 6 Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Sinus Infection

5. Peppermint essential oil Peppermint essential oil possesses antiseptic, antibacterial, antiviral and anti-spasmodic properties that have been shown to reduce mucous and bring relief from sinusitis [4]. • Add three to seven drops of peppermint essential oil to a bowl of hot water. • Cover your head and bowl with a towel and breathe in the steam. • Do this twice or thrice a day. • You can also directly inhale the aroma of peppermint essential oil.

6. Eucalyptus oil Eucalyptus oil contains anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and decongestant properties which have been shown to treat sinusitis [5]. • In a bowl of hot water, add three to seven drops of eucalyptus oil. • Cover your head with a towel and inhale the steam. • Do this twice or thrice a day for 10 minutes.

7. Drink a lot of fluids Drink plenty of fluids such as water, fresh fruit juices or soup to help loosen the mucous and pass it out from the nose more easily. Avoid drinking caffeinated beverages such as tea and coffee. • Drink water, soup or fruit juices throughout the day.

8. Humidifier The steam from a humidifier moistens the room and breathing this air will help clear out the mucous and unblock your nasal passages. Use a humidifier while sleeping at night.