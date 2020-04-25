Troubled By Indigestion? Try These 13 Home Remedies Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

We all know that feeling when our stomach is upset and is giving trouble which doesn't make us feel great at all. This full, uncomfortable, burning sensation kind of feeling usually happens during or after a meal. Yes, we are talking about indigestion, also called dyspepsia.

Indigestion is a common condition that occurs in both men and women of all age groups. It is most commonly caused due to eating too much, too fast or fatty or spicy foods, drinking excess alcohol, smoking, stress and fatigue.

Indigestion also happens due to underlying medical conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, stomach infection, GERD and ulcers, to name a few.

Indigestion is usually no cause for concern, and it can be treated using simple home remedies that will bring relief and won't have any side effects. Read on to know.

1. Ginger Ginger is a popular home remedy used for treating indigestion caused by acid reflux and consuming it will help relieve the symptoms. Ginger contains chemicals called shogaols and gingerols that can help in faster recovery of the stomach [1]. You can either add ginger to your meals or you can make ginger tea. 7 Things You Should Know About The Coronavirus Outbreak 2. Carom seeds Carom seeds or ajwain as it is most commonly called contains active compounds such as thymol and carvacrol. Ajwain has the ability to cure various digestive disorders including indigestion, acidity, bloating, etc. After meals chew one teaspoon of carom seeds and drink water. 3. Fennel seeds Fennel seeds or saunf contains active compounds including fenchone and anethole. Consuming fennel seeds will help remove the gas from the gastrointestinal tract and make you feel less bloated, thereby bringing relief from indigestion [2]. You can either chew fennel seeds or drink fennel tea 4. Amla Indian gooseberry or amla is considered an important medicinal plant in Ayurveda due to its anti-inflammatory, antipyretic, gastroprotective, analgesic and antioxidant properties. Amla is known to prevent indigestion when had after meals [3] and also alleviates the symptoms caused by indigestion. Drink amla juice every morning on an empty stomach. 5. Drink water Drink plenty of water as the body requires water to digest and absorb nutrients from foods and beverages properly. If your body is dehydrated, it makes the digestion process more difficult, which increases digestive problems like indigestion. Drink at least 8 glasses of water every day. COVID-19 Lockdown: 9 Ways To Manage Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms 6. Mint Mint contains antimicrobial and gastrointestinal properties that can help prevent or treat indigestion and other stomach-related problems. You can drink the juice of mint leaves or add mint leaves to your meals. 7. Lime juice, baking soda and water According to a study published in the International Journal of Pharmacy and Life Sciences, a concoction of lime juice with a pinch of baking soda mixed in water is known to improve indigestion and stomach upset due to acidity after consumption of spicy meals [4]. In a glass of water, add 1 tbsp of fresh lime juice and 1 tsp of baking soda.

Stir it and drink the mixture. 8. Basil Basil also known as Tulsi has powerful medicinal properties. Studies have shown that basil is used as a common home remedy to treat mild indigestion and other gastrointestinal problems [5], [6]. Boil a cup of water and add 10 basil leaves into it.

Let it boil for 10 minutes and allow it steep.

Strain the tea to remove the leaves

Chamomile is valued for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, mild astringent and healing properties. The herb is also valued as a digestive relaxant and has been used to treat an array of gastrointestinal problems such as indigestion, flatulence, nausea and vomiting to name a few [7]. In a cup of boiling water add one chamomile tea bag.

Add honey for taste.

Drink the tea to stop indigestion.

Add honey for taste.

Drink the tea to stop indigestion. 11. Cloves Cloves are rich in anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-ulcer, gastroprotective and other such essential properties. Studies have shown that clove extract has the potential to treat indigestion, flatulence and diarrhoea [8]. Chew two clove buds to relieve you from indigestion. 12. Bananas Bananas are high in vitamin B6, potassium, folate and magnesium content. These nutrients can aid in relieving muscle spasms, pain and cramps in the stomach and can add bulk to the stool, which can alleviate diarrhoea. Have one to two bananas to alleviate the symptoms of indigestion. 13. Rice Consuming plain rice can help ease indigestion because it adds bulk to stool, lowers stomach pain and cramps and absorbs fluids that may contain toxins. Eat plain, well-cooked rice during your meals. To Conclude... Although, these home remedies may work to prevent or treat indigestion and the symptoms should go away within a few hours. It is advisable to not completely rely on them unless you are experiencing mild indigestion. If indigestion persists for more than two weeks, consult a doctor immediately.