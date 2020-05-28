What Is Earwax Buildup and Blockage? Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Treatments And Prevention

Causes Of Earwax Buildup

The ear canal is a long tube that connects the eardrum (inner portion of the ear) to the outer ear. The earwax is built up in the lining of the ear canal. It is lubricating and waxy which enables it to capture germs, infections, water and other substances, thus protecting the eardrum from getting damaged.

Earwax is made by sebaceous and ceruminous glands present in the ear canal. It keeps moving slowly towards the outer ear and get washed away with time. Earwax automatically doesn't block the ear passage but there are several factors which are responsible for blockage of the ears. [1]

Some ears make little or just the right amount of earwax while some produce in excess amount. Earwax buildup and blockage take place when the rate at which earwax is produced does not matches with the earwax that has washed away or come out. Also, excess production of earwax does not always lead to blockage. The ear gets blocked due to improper care and cleaning of the ears.

When a person uses cotton swabs, bobby pins, fingers or any object to clean their ear canal, they actually push the earwax towards the eardrum leading to blockage. Another reason is the frequent use of earphones as they prevents earwax from coming out. The condition is common in older people and people with developmental disorders.