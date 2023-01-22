Just In
COVID Pneumonia Reappearing: Everything About The Symptoms, Causes And Prevention
According to data released on Saturday by the Union Health Ministry, India added 131 new Coronavirus infections and active cases declined to 1,940. In total, 4.46 crore cases of COVID have been reported in the country.
COVID-19 cases are low in India despite the newer subvariants of Omicron, recombinant strains that possess greater immune escape and transmissibility. The death count currently stands at 5,30,730 with one death reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours [1].
The daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.08 percent. The active cases now represent 0.01 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 percent, according to the Health ministry's website.
What Is COVID Pneumonia?
Researchers have reported that COVID pneumonia is beginning to reappear, but the severity appears to be much less than before. So, what is COVID pneumonia?
COVID-19 can result in pneumonia, which occurs when your immune system attacks an infection in your lungs, causing them to become inflamed and filled with fluid, resulting in COVID pneumonia [2].
What Causes COVID Pneumonia?
When your immune system attacks the SARS-CoV-2 virus in your lungs, you develop COVID pneumonia. The small sacs in your lungs (alveoli) swell and leak fluid. Most pneumonias are caused by a bacteria or a virus that reproduce themselves and spread quickly throughout your lungs [3].
Researchers have found that the COVID virus infects a small area of your lungs at once and settles in. Your immune system then allows the virus to spread to other parts of your lung over time, causing damage [4].
What Are The Symptoms Of COVID Pneumonia?
Symptoms of COVID pneumonia include fluid and inflammation in the lungs caused by the SARS CoV-2 virus, which is responsible for COVID-19.
The most common symptom of COVID-19 progressing to COVID pneumonia is increasing difficulty with breathing. The symptoms of COVID pneumonia can become worse rapidly, so it is important to visit an emergency room as soon as possible.
The symptoms of COVID pneumonia can be similar to those of an initial COVID-19 infection. If any of these following symptoms are new or worsen, seek medical attention immediately or go to the nearest emergency room [5]:
- Shortness of breath or trouble breathing
- Confusion
- Extreme fatigue
- Cough
- Fever
- Chest pain or tightness
- Bluish lips, skin or nails
What Is The Difference Between COVID Pneumonia And COVID-19?
COVID-19 and COVID pneumonia are both respiratory illnesses resulting from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and COVID pneumonia is a complication of COVID-19 causing inflammation and fluid in the lungs [6].
How Does COVID Pneumonia Differ From Other Pneumonias?
Research suggests that the COVID pneumonia virus, SARS-CoV-2, moves differently through your lungs than other viruses or bacteria.
As COVID pneumonia spreads slowly across your lungs using your immune system, it tends to last longer and cause more damage to your lungs than other pneumonias, which cause acute symptoms without lasting as long.
Who Is At Risk Of Contracting COVID Pneumonia?
Those who fall into the following categories are more likely to get very sick with COVID-19, including COVID pneumonia [7]:
- Over the age of 65
- During pregnancy
- Currently smoke or used to smoke
- Have received an organ transplant or a stem cell transplant
What Is The Treatment For COVID Pneumonia?
A diagnosis of COVID pneumonia is likely to result in hospitalization. Treatments might include antiviral medications and antibiotics, supplemental oxygen, intravenous fluids, and supportive care.
How To Prevent COVID Pneumonia?
COVID pneumonia can be prevented by taking steps to reduce your risk of getting it. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and other causes of pneumonia, as well as practising a few simple habits, are the best ways to reduce your risk [8].
On A Final Note...
COVID pneumonia is one of many complications of a COVID-19 infection. It is important to seek treatment as soon as possible so you will be able to recover as quickly as possible.
