Can N95 Masks Protect You From Coronavirus Spread?

What Is N95 Respirator? The N95 respirator is a type of regular face mask with thicker filters. It can be used as personal protective equipment to protect oneself from the spread of COVID-19, a type of coronavirus which has created havoc across the nation due to its fast contagious nature. N95 respirators are made in such a way that it closely fits the wearer's mouth and nose. It has very efficient filters that block the entrance of infected particles, no matter they are big or very small (up to 3 microns). Many health organizations like the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulate N95 respirators for protection against coronavirus. However, these healthcare organizations don't recommend it yet for public use as wearing these masks for a long time is quite challenging.

Why N95 Is Not Yet Recommended For Public Use? According to the CDC, every year medical experts receive retraining on how to fit N95 respirators around the nose, chin and cheeks. The retraining is given as breathing with this respirator is not an easy task. After wearing N95, the wearer should avoid breathing in and out from the edges of the respirator to protect themselves from getting infected with the virus or spreading the virus outside, if they are infected. The filter of N95 is made of very thick material and is hard to touch. Breathing with N95 respirator can give a feeling of suffocation to a wearer as, after some time, the area inside the mask may get moist and hot creating a claustrophobic experience to the person. Therefore, the mask can only be worn for a short duration (usually for half an hour), considering the fact that the wearer has to go to the fresh environment to take a deep breathe and then wear it again. Another risk associated with N95 respirator is that the respirator is recommended only for healthcare workers who are dealing with coronavirus patients. If the demand for this respirator increases for regular public use, soon it will go out of stock for people who actually need them.

Who Can Use N95 Masks? People who are infected with COVID-19 are mainly suggested to wear N95 respirators. This is because they usually show flu-like symptoms and may infect others with the infectious fluids coming out when they cough or sneeze. So, to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus, the CDC advises those individuals to wear N95 respirator and protect others from getting infected. Healthcare workers are another important community who are suggested to wear N95 respirator. They are at higher risk of getting infected by the virus as they deal with infected individuals regularly. Also, N95 is not suggested for children or people with facial hair as they may face some fitting issues related to the mask.

Can N95 Protect A Wearer From Coronavirus Spread? The N95 respirator is made in such a way that it prevents the wearer from inhaling dust, mist, anaesthetic gases or smoke which are harmful or infectious for the person. According to the CDC, N95 prevent 95% of airborne infectious agents, including virus and bacteria, like the recent case of coronavirus or H1N1. The mask protects the wearer from tiny infectious particles, gases or vapours according to the type of filter fixed in it. In the case of coronavirus, it would not be wrong to say that N95 protects the wearer from coronavirus, considering the fact that it does not provide 100% protection from the virus. This is because many times the mask does not get fit properly on the wearer's face and make them exposed to the infection. Also, in some N95 respirator models, the exhalation valves for breathing out air and reduce the heat buildup is provided. In such cases, some infectious agents may get inhaled out or in, causing the spread of the virus.

N95 Respirator Vs Surgical Mask N95 Masks Surgical Masks Very close facial fit as the edges of the mask is specially designed to seal the area around the mouth and the nose. Loose fit as the edges is not intact to seal the mouth and face from the sides. It is made up of very efficient filters and is thick. It is made up of single and thin filters and loosely fits on mouth and nose. It protects the wearer from contact with infected liquids and airborne infections. They only protect the wearer from infectious agents which are spread by droplets and not airborne infections. May cause breathing difficulties May not cause breathing difficulties They are unavailable in pharmacy. They are available in the pharmacy. It is either disposable or reusable. It is disposable. Cannot be used for longer time Can be used for a longer time It is safe and may prevent the wearer from coronavirus, if worn properly. They are not considered as safe while dealing with coronavirus patients or when having coronavirus symptoms. However, they can be used as a regular mask.