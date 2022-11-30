Just In
World AIDS Day 2022: Can Kissing An HIV Positive Person Cause An HIV Infection?
Every year, 1 December marks the commemoration of the united fight against HIV and AIDS. World AIDS Day has been raising awareness of the epidemic that kills at least 1 million people every year, since 1988.
The idea behind the international observance is to expunge the outmoded stigma and to show solidarity with the HIV affected. AIDS and HIV infections are one of the biggest problems of the current world, despite the establishment of enhanced and upgraded preventive measures.
World AIDS Day 2022's theme is "Equalize". WHO is calling on global leaders and citizens to recognize and address the inequalities that are holding back progress in ending AIDS; and to ensure equal access to essential HIV services, particularly for children, key populations, and their partners - including men with sex with male partners, transgenders, drug users, sex workers, and prison inmates [1].
On this World AIDS Day, let us bust one of the common myths surrounding the subject - Can kissing an HIV-positive person cause an HIV infection? Read on.
Can Kissing An HIV Positive Person Cause An HIV Infection?
The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a virus that affects the immune system. While HIV is contagious, most daily activities do not pose a risk of transmission [2].
Point 1: There are only a few body fluids that can transmit HIV. These are blood, semen, vaginal fluid, anal fluid, and breast milk. HIV cannot be spread through saliva, sweat, skin, faeces, or urine [3].
Point 2: Despite the fact that HIV can be detected in saliva, it cannot be transmitted through kissing because a combination of antibodies and enzymes found in saliva prevents HIV from infecting new cells. Also, there is no risk of contracting HIV if an HIV-positive individual spits in food or drink since saliva does not transmit the disease [4].
Point 3: In other words, there is no risk of HIV transmission through regular social contact, such as closed-mouth kisses, handshakes, sharing drinks, or hugging, since those bodily fluids aren't exchanged during these activities.
Point 4: Additionally, HIV is not spread through urine, faeces, sweat, or skin. Sharing a toilet or bathtub with an HIV-positive individual carries no risk of transmission.
Point 5: Sharing food or drinks, including water fountains, does not spread HIV. Even if the food contains blood that contains HIV, exposure to air, saliva, and stomach acid will destroy it [5].
On A Final Note...
So, to answer the question - No, kissing an HIV-positive person will not cause an HIV infection.
HIV is transmitted primarily through sexual activity, including oral and anal contact. Also, the virus can be transmitted through the sharing of needles, and from a pregnant woman to her unborn child.
It is important to note that you cannot contract HIV by kissing, giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, being sneezed on by someone with HIV, sharing baths, towels, or cutlery with someone with HIV, swimming in a pool used by someone with HIV, or sitting on a toilet seat used by someone with HIV.
