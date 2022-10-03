Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What Are The Warning Signs Of Breast Cancer In Men? Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Every year in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed to raise public awareness about breast cancer.

It is an international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to raise awareness of breast cancer and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure. It is also called National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM) (in the United States).

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, individuals, businesses, and communities come together to show their support for those affected by breast cancer.

Approximately 2.26 million breast cancer cases were diagnosed globally in 2020, making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. 685,000 of those diagnosed have died due to the disease [1].

There is a common misconception that men don't really have breast tissue. But the truth is, they do. So maybe men have lesser breast tissue than women. So the risk of developing breast cancer in men is comparatively rarer, but it's not an absolute myth.

In the event of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let's look at some of the most common signs of Male Breast Cancer.

What Are The Warning Signs Of Breast Cancer In Men?

We assume breast cancer is exclusively a woman's disease. In fact, men make up even less than one per cent of global breast cancer cases. But the risk still exists, right? And you know what's worse? Most men often ignore the symptoms [2].

Men are more likely to develop breast cancer after age 60 if they have the following characteristics: BRCA gene mutations, breast cancer in the family, a low level of testosterone and an elevated level of oestrogen [3].

Here are the warning signs of breast cancer men shouldn't ignore:

1. The presence of a lump or mass in the breast

Breast cancer may manifest as a painless mass in the breast. Breast cancer can cause pain, but most people do not notice a lump that is not painful. Breast cancer lumps are also hard and do not move around in the breast tissue. Furthermore, breast cancer lumps can come in many sizes and shapes [4].

Breast masses are more likely to be cancerous if found in one breast, but it is possible to develop the illness in both breasts. Therefore, a physician should check all breast lumps.

2. Changes in the nipple

A male's nipples should not suddenly change, especially if he has not recently suffered an injury or has no nipple piercings [5].

As a result, a person should pay attention to changes such as the following:

A puckered or distorted nipple

Any discharge of colour or volume from the nipple

An inward turn of the nipple

Nipples that grow in size become lopsided or suddenly appear different from one another

Changes in the colour of the nipples

The nipple may be painful, itchy, or scaling

A sudden breast milk production

3. Other changes in the breast

Many factors can cause the breasts to change, including medications, hormones, and weight gain or loss. Breast changes, especially those without apparent explanation, may indicate breast cancer, such as the following [6].

A sudden increase in breast tissue, especially on one side of the breast

Breast pain or itching

A change in the sensation of the breasts

4. Changes in lymph nodes

There is a possibility that breast cancer can spread to the lymph nodes surrounding the breast. It may also cause the lymph nodes to swell. Therefore, a person should pay close attention to the following [7]:

Swelling of the lymph nodes in the armpits, collarbone, or neck

Swollen lymph nodes anywhere else in the body, particularly if the swelling does not resolve

Nodes that are painful or tender, even if they are the same size as usual

5. Skin changes

A person may notice that breast cancer tumours pull on the skin or cause changes to the skin [8].

Breasts with scaly, dry, or patchy skin

Breasts with dimples or puckering

Colour changes in the breast skin

On A Final Note...

While men don't necessarily need to undergo regular self-breast exams, they should occasionally check for pain or lumps in and around their breast tissue. And if, in case, you do experience pain, please do not ignore it: see a doctor right away.

Is male breast cancer curable? The survival rates for men with breast cancer are similar to those for women with breast cancer when their stage at diagnosis is the same. Breast cancer in men, however, is often diagnosed at a later stage, making it less likely to be cured. How likely is breast cancer in men? According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer occurs in less than 1 per cent of all cases in men. About 2,350 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in men in the United States in 2015. Breast cancer affects women 100 times more frequently than men. What can be mistaken for breast cancer in men? Gynecomastia is the most common male breast disorder. It is not a tumour but rather an increase in breast tissue. Men usually have too little breast tissue to notice or feel it. How can a male tell if he has breast cancer? The symptoms and signs of male breast cancer include A painless lump or thickening in your breast tissue. Changes to the skin covering your breast, including dimpling, puckering, redness, or scaling. Nipple changes, such as redness or scaling, or a nipple that begins to turn inward.

