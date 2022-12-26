Just In
- 1 hr ago Holiday Stress: Tips To Keep It Under Control!
- 2 hrs ago What To Do When You Are In Love With Two People: 10 Tips That Will Help You
- 2 hrs ago Why Do We Get Attracted To Certain People? 8 Powerful Indicators, According To Science
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 26 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News Supercharged Entertainment opens world’s largest indoor multi-level karting track in New Jersey
- Finance Markets Trade Firm In Early Trade, Sensex Rises Over 600 Points
- Movies Debt-Ridden Sivakarthiyan Faces Struggle With Maaveeran's Production? Here's What We Know
- Automobiles Bugatti Chiron Profilee Revealed As Final Version Of W16 Hypercar
- Sports "I don't regret that", KL Rahul defends decision to drop Kuldeep Yadav in Dhaka Test
- Technology Infinix Zero Ultra With Curved AMOLED, 200MP Camera Goes On Sale In India: Price
- Education CTET 2022: Admit Card Released for December Exam; Know How to Download
- Travel Why International Travel Ban Will Not Be Effective in India, See What Experts Are Saying
BF.7 Covid Outbreak: New Variant Will Not Lead To Another Major Wave In India; Why?
After February 2022, Omicron was the most prevalent variant circulating globally, accounting for more than 98 percent of viral sequences shared on GISAID. The Omicron complex viruses have evolved since November 2021, resulting in descendent lines with different genetic mutation combinations.
The BF.7 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 has the strongest infection capacity since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and can infect even those who have received vaccinations [1].
Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre detected the first case of BF.7 in India in October. Two cases have been reported in Gujarat and one from Odisha [2].
BF.7 Variant Will Not Lead To Another Major Wave In India: 4 Reasons
Although India is preparing to combat the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19 known as the BF.7 Omicron, experts do not believe there is any cause for concern, according to Times Of India report.
"The variant is not likely to pose a serious risk to the Indian population. The worst-case scenario is that the variant will cause very mild upper respiratory symptoms for one or two days," experets told TOI [3].
Here are the reasons why the bf.7 variant will not lead to another major wave in India
Reason 1: Exposure to variant
As BF.7 belongs to an Omicron lineage, experts said, it will behave as the regular SARS-CoV-2 virus in people who are not vaccinated. China is experiencing this phenomenon. The population has not been exposed to the variant or vaccinated [3]. Any Omicron sublineage in those people will behave as the parent SARS CoV2. Experts indicated that approximately 80 per cent of the population will be asymptomatic, 15 per cent will have moderate disease, and 5 per cent will have severe disease.
Reason 2: Vaccination
It has also been noted that the situation being observed in some countries may not occur in India because over 220 crore doses of vaccine have been administered with 100% coverage of two doses, and we are also giving booster shots. Our vaccines are also found to be more effective than those found in other countries [4].
Reason 3: Hybrid immunity
As most of us in India are already exposed to Omicron, its sub-variants, and sub-lineages, many Indians have developed hybrid immunity [5]. Because of this combination of mass vaccination and natural infection, India retains a relatively low risk of infection.
Reason 4: No hospitalisations
Furthermore, the BF.7 variant has been in circulation in India since September when the first case was reported in Gujarat. Three months later, we have not seen any increase in hospitalizations.
Observe Covid-appropriate Behaviour, Experts
Nevertheless, experts recommend following COVID-appropriate behaviour [6].
Omicron's sub-variant BF.7 exhibits some symptoms that are similar to those of other sub-variants, including stuffy noses, sore throats, fevers, congestion, nausea, fatigue, and diarrhoea.
Those who are not immunised or have a compromised immune system, such as the elderly, young, pregnant women, and those with co-morbid conditions such as cancer, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease, are at greater risk for contracting this virus [7].
- disorders cureCOVID 19: Omicron Subvariant BF.7 Symptoms, Transmissibility & Precautions
- wellnessBats Are Not Immune To The New COVID-19 Strains, Study
- healthWHO Reports 90% Of The World's Population Is Immune To COVID
- healthCOVID-19: China's Daily COVID Tally Surpasses 30,000 For The First Time Since 2019
- disorders cureCOVID Can Trigger Parkinson's Disease: Study
- disorders cureCommon COVID Symptoms In Fully Vaccinated Individuals: What You Should Know
- wellnessMild COVID Linked To Life-Threatening Blood Clots, Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease; Study
- wellnessCOVID-19 Variants In India: New COVID Variant May Pose Threat To Elderly People
- basicsCovid-19 Linked To Early Onset Of Periods: What You Need To Know
- wellnessCOVID XBB Variants Of Omicron In India: What You Should Know
- disorders cureOmicron BF.7 In India, Risk Of Fresh Wave During Diwali: What You Should Know
- disorders cureCOVID-19 And Dengue Symptoms: Similarities And Differences