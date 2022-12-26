BF.7 Covid Outbreak: New Variant Will Not Lead To Another Major Wave In India; Why? Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

After February 2022, Omicron was the most prevalent variant circulating globally, accounting for more than 98 percent of viral sequences shared on GISAID. The Omicron complex viruses have evolved since November 2021, resulting in descendent lines with different genetic mutation combinations.

The BF.7 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 has the strongest infection capacity since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and can infect even those who have received vaccinations [1].

Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre detected the first case of BF.7 in India in October. Two cases have been reported in Gujarat and one from Odisha [2].

BF.7 Variant Will Not Lead To Another Major Wave In India: 4 Reasons

Although India is preparing to combat the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19 known as the BF.7 Omicron, experts do not believe there is any cause for concern, according to Times Of India report.

"The variant is not likely to pose a serious risk to the Indian population. The worst-case scenario is that the variant will cause very mild upper respiratory symptoms for one or two days," experets told TOI [3].

Here are the reasons why the bf.7 variant will not lead to another major wave in India

Reason 1: Exposure to variant

As BF.7 belongs to an Omicron lineage, experts said, it will behave as the regular SARS-CoV-2 virus in people who are not vaccinated. China is experiencing this phenomenon. The population has not been exposed to the variant or vaccinated [3]. Any Omicron sublineage in those people will behave as the parent SARS CoV2. Experts indicated that approximately 80 per cent of the population will be asymptomatic, 15 per cent will have moderate disease, and 5 per cent will have severe disease.

Reason 2: Vaccination

It has also been noted that the situation being observed in some countries may not occur in India because over 220 crore doses of vaccine have been administered with 100% coverage of two doses, and we are also giving booster shots. Our vaccines are also found to be more effective than those found in other countries [4].

Reason 3: Hybrid immunity

As most of us in India are already exposed to Omicron, its sub-variants, and sub-lineages, many Indians have developed hybrid immunity [5]. Because of this combination of mass vaccination and natural infection, India retains a relatively low risk of infection.

Reason 4: No hospitalisations

Furthermore, the BF.7 variant has been in circulation in India since September when the first case was reported in Gujarat. Three months later, we have not seen any increase in hospitalizations.

Observe Covid-appropriate Behaviour, Experts

Nevertheless, experts recommend following COVID-appropriate behaviour [6].

Omicron's sub-variant BF.7 exhibits some symptoms that are similar to those of other sub-variants, including stuffy noses, sore throats, fevers, congestion, nausea, fatigue, and diarrhoea.

Those who are not immunised or have a compromised immune system, such as the elderly, young, pregnant women, and those with co-morbid conditions such as cancer, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease, are at greater risk for contracting this virus [7].

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:36 [IST]