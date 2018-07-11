Vaginal Dryness Symptoms And Causes

Literature says that women are the weaker sex. People tend to take it for granted that by virtue of her sex a woman is delicate.

Now, physically speaking, this is actually a well accepted fact. Often, it is seen that women tend to cater to the needs and wants of the entire family and in turn end up neglecting their bodies the most. There are many discomforts that her delicate body goes through and yet, she does not complain about the same.

While the reason of her silence over things that disturbs her may be attributed to a number of reasons, the fact remains that in this 21st century it is not fair that any human being should be made to suffer through any medical condition in silence.

In this article we shall talk about vaginal dryness. As per reports, although this condition affects every 1 in 3 Indian woman, this is something that is hardly discussed.

In this article we aim to throw some light on the symptoms and causes of vaginal dryness so that women will be better equipped to deal with the same.

• Low Estrogen

The hormone estrogen is responsible for keeping the tissues of the vagina healthy and lubricated. If there is a decrease in the estrogen levels in the body it often results in vaginal dryness.

Sometimes, it may so happen that some of the other medications that you are taking are somehow reducing your estrogen levels. Thus, if you are under any form of medication and you find yourself suffering from vaginal dryness, make sure that you immediately inform your doctor of the same. Mostly, estrogen-reducing medication is used in the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids.

• Anti-allergic Medication

Anti-histamine is an essential component of most allergy, cold and asthma medications. The effect of anti-histamine in the body is that it leads to a generic drying effect. This often contributes to reduced vaginal lubrication. A number of antidepressant tablets also have similar effects on the vagina.

• Cancer Treatment

Indeed, cancer is one of the biggest wraths that have befallen mankind. Despite all the progresses that mankind had made, even today, there is no medication or the treatment of cancer.

Radiation and chemotherapy are some of the treatments of cancer. In either of the aforementioned cases, vaginal dryness is observed to be a side effect of the treatment.

• Low Sexual Desire

This is pretty much a deadlock. There are a number of sexual problems that result in an aversion towards engaging in sexual acts. The most common of this is a low libido. Now, the other side of the story is that excessive vaginal dryness is actually the cause of low libido. Thus, this is a pretty complicated deadlock and you must seek immediate medical help for the same.

In fact, in the case of some women, merely having intercourse does not suffice. To avoid suffering from the wrath of a dry vagina, it is advisable that you and your partner make sure that you have enough foreplay before sex. Not only is the act pleasurable, but it is also healthy for your body.

• Surgical Removal Of Ovaries

Often it is seen that women need to have their ovaries removed due to some medical condition. This might lead to vaginal dryness. The vaginal dryness may occur immediately after the removal of the ovaries or the same may be noted decades later.

• Perimenopause

As most of us are well aware, menopause is a natural condition wherein a woman, after a certain age stops having her monthly cycle of periods. Just like any other bodily process, the onset of menopause varies from woman to woman.

The period just before the occurrence of menopause is perimenopause and one of the first symptoms of menopause is vaginal dryness.

Thus, if you are someone over the age of 50 and you are suddenly finding yourself to be having excessive vaginal dryness, it may be well because of the fact that you are about to have your menopause. Understand, that just like periods and pregnancy, menopause is another normal bodily change and there are tonnes of symptoms accompanying the same.

• Environment- And Anxiety-related Factors

Modern lifestyle is such that it is full of stress and anxiety. The excessive pollution that is present in the environment does nothing to help matters. In such a situation, the cumulative effect of both these factors is that women who spend long hours away from home often find themselves falling prey to vaginal dryness.

• Child Birth And Breastfeeding

All of us are well aware of the fact that a woman's body undergoes lots of changes in the nine months when she carries a baby in her womb. Even after that, once the child is born her body still undergoes lots of changes. Among the changes that transcend a woman's body when she is lactating is that of vaginal dryness.

The only ray of hope here is the fact that in most of the cases it is seen that this irritating condition seems to go away on its own once the mother stops breastfeeding.

• Douching

It is important for you to realize that as a woman your skin is more sensitive as compared to that of a man. All your body parts are not equally sensitive as well. Your vagina is one of the most sensitive parts of your body.

That is why you should be extra careful about the products that you use in that area. Some perfumes, soaps, lotions and douches alter the pH balance in your vagina and as a result you end up suffering from vaginal dryness.

• Sjogren's Syndrome

Although this disease is pretty rare, it is one of those conditions that are very difficult to get rid of. This is an autoimmune condition that is seen to cause dry eyes, mouth and vagina. This form of vaginal dryness is one of the most difficult ones to treat. That is because this medical condition attacks cells, the moisture producing cells in the body.