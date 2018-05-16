National Dengue Day 2018: Important Facts To Know About The Causes & Prevention Of Dengue

National Dengue Day : Important Facts

As we already know, human life is precious and we would want to take care of it, as best as we can.

However, one of the biggest banes of the human existence is the fact that diseases can affect us, with or without warning, and deteriorate the quality of our lives or, even worse, lead to fatalities!

While some diseases are minor and go away on their own, there are other diseases which affect humans that take a severe toll on the body and can even lead to death!

Dengue is one such disease which can take the life of a person within days of affecting the person!

Most of us would already know about the deadly viral disease, dengue, right?

Well, this disease has become so prevalent lately that it has become a household name!

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease which can affect people, regardless of age and gender, just like malaria, chikungunya and other such insect-borne diseases.

It is very important to know more about the causes, treatments, symptoms, etc., about dengue, in order to be able to prevent it!

Have a look at some of the important facts on dengue, here:

1. Tropical And Sub-tropical Countries Are More Prone To Dengue

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease, which is prevalent mostly in the tropical and sub-tropical countries like India, Africa, Southern China, Taiwan, Mexico, Pacific Islands, South America, etc., as the hot and humid weather conditions in these countries facilitate the mosquitoes to breed in larger numbers. People living in these countries must exercise more caution and try to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, as best as they can.

2. Both Humans And Animals Can Get Affected By It

Dengue is a viral disease which is spread by a species of mosquitoes known as the Aedes, which is infected with the dengue virus. When the infected mosquito bites a person, the virus gets transmitted to the person through the blood. The disease can be spread through a single bite and it can affect non-human primates such as monkeys, as well! Dengue can also be transferred from one person to another through infected organ donations and blood transfusions, in some cases.

3. Symptoms Of Dengue

The symptoms of dengue fever usually begin four to six days after the infected mosquito has bitten the person. Some of the common symptoms of dengue fever are sudden and high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eye region, severe muscle and joint pain, chronic fatigue, nausea, vomiting, skin rashes, chills, loss of appetite, mild nose or gum bleeding, etc.

4. Why Is Dengue Dangerous?

One of the main reasons why dengue is so dangerous and can also be fatal is because, once the symptoms set in, depending on the severity of the infection, the person's circulatory system can be which can damage the lymph glands, blood vessels and even certain organs like the liver. In addition, the platelet count of the blood begins to drop drastically, which could result in the death of a person.

5. Dengue Can Be Fatal For People Affected By It Twice

Usually, people with an already weak immune system (as in, if a person is prone to getting viral infections often) and people who have been affected by dengue the second time in their lives are more prone to death by this disease, caused by the Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS), which can lead to massive internal bleeding and death of a person, within a few hours!

6. Can Dengue Be Treated?

The unfortunate part is that, there is no specific treatment or medications to treat dengue, just like it is with any other type of viral fever. Medications can only be given to reduce the symptoms and enable the immune system to fight the disease on its own. Lots of rest, plenty of fluids and certain prescribed pain medications are the only things that can help!

7. Dengue Mosquitoes Are More Active During The Day

Some studies have stated that, the Aedes mosquito which is the carrier of the dengue virus is more active during the day time, rather than the nights, like most species of mosquitoes. Also, it is believed that, this species of dengue-causing mosquito usually bites below the elbow and below the knee of a person!

8. Tips To Prevent Dengue

There is no authorised vaccine yet, which can prevent dengue, although efforts are being made to bring out one. So, some of the other ways to prevent dengue are as follows:

• Keep your surroundings clean and devoid of stagnant water, as mosquitoes can multiply in such conditions.

• Use mosquito nets and mosquito repellents.

• Cover yourself up with long-sleeved jackets, socks, etc., as much as possible, when you go out.

• Use AC at home, if possible, as mosquitoes are known to stay away from cold air indoors.

• If you feel like you have even one or more dengue symptoms, immediately rush to your doctor.

• Make an effort to eat healthy and exercise regularly, so that your immune system becomes strong enough to fight this disease.