How to stop wheezing without an inhaler?

How Does An Inhaler Help During Wheezing? Treating wheezing requires controlling the inflammation in the airways and opening up the breathing tubes. Anti-inflammatory medicines are prescribed to decrease the inflammation and also to reduce the excess mucus present in the airways. This prescribed medication comes in the form of inhalers. These asthma inhalers are created to have an effect on the small airways present in the lungs. The relief inhalers are a must have for a quick and short-term relief from the symptoms of wheezing. Most of the time, a medicine called albuterol is administered through the use of the inhaler to keep the symptoms of wheezing under control.

How To Stop Wheezing If You Do Not Have An Inhaler? If you are prone to wheezing issues and depend on the use of the inhalers to relieve the symptoms, then it would be a nightmare to imagine having to pass through a wheezing episode without an inhaler with you. However, with health conditions, one should be prepared for the worst, so that your mind can help you keep your cool such that you can take measures accordingly. If for any reason you do not possess an inhaler when wheezing strikes, you could use the below-mentioned techniques to attain quick relief.

Sit upright When you face a wheezing attack, immediately stop whatever you are doing and get into a sitting upright posture. Do not bend over or lie down as this can make breathing more difficult.

Take long deep breaths The best way to clear the congestion is by taking long and deep breaths. You can also indulge in yoga-inspired breathing techniques. The breathing exercise is designed to follow a regular inhalation and exhalation. During a panic attack, a person finds it difficult to breathe. This is where a breathing exercise can help you focus on slow and deep breathing right into the stomach. Long, deep breaths prevent hyperventilation by slowing down your breathing. Focus on breathing in through your nose and breathing out through your mouth.

Try to relax and stay calm Anxiety and panic can make breathing more difficult. Hence, you need to stay calm and try out techniques such as breathing exercises and steam inhalation for quick relief. Staying calm will prevent the chest muscles from becoming tightened. This makes breathing easier.

Move away from the causes/triggers Asthma and breathing allergies get worse when triggers are around. Controlling your exposure to these triggers can help a great deal. Avoid allergy triggers if you have a chronic respiratory condition. Allergy medications can be taken for immediate relief. This would clear up tight chests, inflammation and congestion. Dust, smell of chemicals and cigarette smoke are usually the prime triggers. Move to a place with clean air.

Inhale steam This is one of the most effective home remedies. Inhaling moisture-rich, warm air can be soothing and would clear up the sinuses ultimately opening up the airways. You can pour hot water in a large bowl and then breathe in the steam. For extra moisture, place a towel over your head. You can also add a few drops of menthol to the water to make the steam more powerful. Take deep breaths to make the steam work better.

Consume hot beverages Hot drinks can loosen the airways. It relieves the built up congestion. To improve the symptoms, add honey (about a teaspoon) to a hot drink. Honey is anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory. You can try peppermint or menthol teas as well.