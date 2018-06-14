12 Home Remedies To Treat Armpit Lumps Disorders Cure oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Armpit lumps are basically an enlargement of one or more lymph nodes located at the base of your arm. [1] Lymph nodes are typically smaller in size and are oval-shaped glands that are located in a person's body. They are an important part of a person's immune system. Although lumps are not always a concern, they can, at times, be the cause of an underlying issue. Therefore, if you spot any lumps in your armpits, it is advisable that you get yourself examined by a medical professional to avoid any problems.

Armpit lumps are not always malignant. Those that are non-cancerous, can be treated at home easily. Here are a few ways of doing so.

1. Lime Juice & Water

Rich in vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties, lemon juice helps to reduce the swelling in your armpits and helps you to get rid of the lump. [2]

Combine lemon juice and water. Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area. Leave it on for a few minutes until it air dries. Repeat this 3-4 times a day.

2. Watermelon

Watermelon possesses antioxidant properties that help to detoxify the blood. Besides, it also helps to reduce the swelling in the affected area. [3]

Dip a cotton ball in the watermelon juice and apply it on the affected area. Leave it on until it dries off. Wipe off the area with a wet towel or tissue. Repeat this several times a day. Alternatively, you can also consume a glass of fresh watermelon juice every day.

3. Onion

Loaded with antimicrobial and antiseptic properties, onion helps in treating lumps in the armpits. Besides, it also helps in treating any infection in the armpits. [4]

Peel the onion and cut it into small pieces. Grind the pieces to make onion juice. Dip a cotton ball in the onion juice and apply it on the affected area. Leave it on for about half an hour or until it dries off. Wipe off the area with a wet towel or tissue. Repeat this twice a day. You can also consume fresh onion juice every day.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric possesses antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties that make it one of the premium choices for treating armpit lumps. Applying turmeric topically on the lump will fasten the healing process. [5]

Mix both turmeric powder and hot milk in a bowl. Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area. Leave it on for about 20 minutes. Repeat this twice a day.

5. Coconut Oil Massage

Coconut oil possesses anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties and massaging the area with coconut oil helps in reducing the lump [6] .

Heat some coconut oil for about 15 seconds. Apply it on the affected area, massage for about 5-7 minutes, and leave it at that. Repeat this every day.

6. Sugar & Almond Oil Massage

Almond oil is loaded with antioxidants that help to fight free radicals. Besides, almond oil is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties. [7]

Take 1 tablespoon of sugar and 2 tablespoons of almond oil in a bowl. Scrub this on the affected area gently in a circular motion. Wash it off with cold water. Use this once in a week continuously for three weeks to get the desired result.

7. Aloe vera gel

The anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties of aloe vera can stimulate healing of armpit lump. It also helps in decreasing swelling and pain. [8]

Extract fresh gel from an aloe vera leaf. Add some honey to it. Mix well. Apply it to the affected area. Leave it on for about 30 minutes. Gently massage in circular strokes for five minutes and wash it off with cold water. Repeat this process 2 or 3 times every day for about a week.

8. Garlic

Known for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, garlic reduces the infection and irritation caused by the lump. [9]

Crush the garlic or chop it finely. Add it to the glass of water. Allow it to soak for an hour. Apply the water to the affected area and leave it on until it dries. Wash it off later. Repeat this once a day.

9. Nutmeg

Nutmeg possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help to reduce the swelling and pain caused due to armpit lumps. [10]

In a bowl, mix together both nutmeg powder and honey to make a paste. Apply this on your acne and let it dry. Once it is dry, you can rinse it off in cold water. Repeat this once a day.

10. Apple cider vinegar

The antiseptic and antibiotic properties of apple cider vinegar (ACV) help dry out the lump and reduce pain and swelling. [11]

Combine both apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl. Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area. Leave it on for a few minutes until it air dries. Repeat this once a day.

11. Charcoal compress

Using activated charcoal for healing armpit lump will help reduce the pain and inflammation in just a few days. Besides, activated charcoal also helps to absorb toxins, reduces swelling and pain, and treats the infection. [12]

Mix both activated charcoal and flaxseed powder. Add enough water to the bowl to make a thick paste. Put this paste on a paper towel and place it on the affected area. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Repeat this 3-4 times a day.

12. Warm Water Treatment

Warm water is an age-old home remedy for treating any kind of pain and bruises. Just applying the heat to the swollen area will reduce the pain and swelling of the lump will be gone [13] .

Soak a towel into a bowl of hot water and wring it. Place this on the affected armpit for 10 to 15 minutes.



