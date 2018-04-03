Here's How You Can Cure UTIs Naturally With The Help Of Bananas!

Are you looking for ways to get rid of a urinary tract infection? Urinary tract infections are among the most common bacterial infections. This infection has the possible range of a self-limiting infection to a life-threatening systemic disease. The most common route of this infection is the transfer of organisms from the perineum via the urethra to the bladder and then it could draw near the kidney. The chances of women getting UTI are extremely high, say about 1 to 2 or many women would have got repeated infections throughout their lives.

There would be annoying inflammation in the bladder and a burning sensation when you urinate. This infection does affect the kidneys, the bladder and tubes that run between them. It is the most common type of infection and nearly 8.1 million people visit doctors every year. Interestingly, there are many fruits that are rich in Vitamin C, which do help in eliminating bacteria in your bladder. A UTI usually occurs anywhere in the urinary tract.

Most UTIs can involve the urethra and bladder which is in the lower tract. It can also involve the ureters and kidney in the upper tract. UTI is caused by bacteria, while some are caused by fungi or rare cases of viruses. Dietary approaches can be beneficial for urinary tract infections and to prevent recurrences as well. It is always a good idea to follow an adequate diet to cure urinary tract infections. And banana is said to be one of the best remedies to treat and to protect against this condition.

Let's see some of the benefits of banana:

Reduces Inflammation

Cranberry and banana are the most popular diet essentials, especially when you are suffering from UTI. Sometimes, loading up on these fruits helps to speed up the recovery time as well as to reduce inflammation in the bladder. You could try a basic recipe like a smoothie to treat your UTI.

A basic banana smoothie can help your body to holistically fight the infection. To make one, take 1 cup of banana slices and 1 cup of cranberries. Then, add 1/2 a cup of cranberry juice and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder in the blender. You can include 2 to 3 ice cubes (optional) and then make sure to add 1 tbsp of honey to the ingredients.

Whip all these ingredients in a blender until smooth. Cranberries contain substances that can prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract walls. Banana smoothie can be tweaked by including vegetables like broccoli, carrot and tomatoes instead of opting for cranberries.

Prevents Bacteria

Zinc is an important supplement that has the power to heal a urinary tract infection. Consuming fruits that provide vitamin C can prevent the formation of bacteria. Fruits such as banana, guava, pineapple and kiwifruit are rich natural sources of Vitamin C, which are essentially required to treat the painful infection.

Remedy For Urinary Disorder

Bananas stem is crammed with potassium and other great nutrients and interestingly the juice that is extracted from it is a perfect remedy for digestive and urinary disorders. It can even improve the functioning of the prostate and urinary tract. Loading up on banana stem juice three times per week can relieve the discomfort.

Recipe: Soak banana stem in water and allow it to soften up. Let it stay for an hour. Next, try to blend it. Make sure to separate the fibres and the juice with a sieve. Then, add a tsp of lime juice and salt to the juice. Stir well and drink.

Treatment For UTI

Bananas contain a fair amount of fibre, antioxidants and Vitamin C, which are purportedly effective for the purification of the urinary bladder and the treatment of UTI. Green bananas are known for healing and they do contain curative properties which can fight any infection that is active.

Keep UTI At Bay

Dried cranberries and bananas are packed with great health benefits. Munching on a handful of dried cranberries and drinking banana smoothie every day may help to ward off severe urinary tract infections in women.

Banana is known to have healing properties which works well against the pain associated with urination. Even okra seeds can aid in curing UTI. Boil the okra seeds in cooked rice broth and make sure to drink it, as this helps to ease the pain associate with UTI.

People suffering from diabetes should not eat bananas, grapes and cherries. Drinking citrus fruit juices can make urinating more painful. Also, avoid any spicy foods, acidic fruits and chocolates. Bananas are rich in B vitamins which can even help to calm the nervous system. The vitamin C found in bananas is considered to be a treatment for cold, UTI, cancer and anaemia.