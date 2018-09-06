Earwax Impaction: Causes, Symptoms, Effects & Treatment

How Earwax Impaction Affects Adults?

The issue of earwax impaction is very common. Compared to young people, elderly people are more prone to this condition. Causes such as a decline in one's ability to take care of oneself and self-grooming etc., result in wax build-up in the ear

"Cerumen build-up in older adults is an extremely common issue we see. Most people don't even realize that they have an issue. The cerumen is much drier than when we were younger, so it gets hard and it creates basically a plug," said Dr Maria Torroella Carney, division chief of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine for Northwell Health in New York, as quoted by Healthline.

People experience loss of hearing as well as discomfort triggered by balance issues and pressure build-up. According to studies hearing loss has been linked to dementia and cognitive decline and wax build-up in the ear can worsen the condition.

Cerumen build-up affects the functioning of the brain adversely and also causes sudden changes in the mood.

Our inner ears, eyes, muscles and joints play an important role in maintaining our body's balance. These parts of our body form the vestibular system that sends signals to our brain and help us in maintaining our body's balance. Without this, it would become difficult for us to carry out activities like standing, running and walking. If you are experiencing balance problems you should consult a doctor. You can also get your balance checked by an audiologist.