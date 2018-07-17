Ayurvedic Treatment For Hair Loss Due To PCOS

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is common in women of reproductive age. PCOS affects the ovaries, and is the primary cause of infertility among women. Sometimes PCOS is harmless and without many symptoms, but it can interfere with the fertility of women. It also impacts their overall health.

PCOS is associated with several disorders, including hormonal imbalances. However, the most common and classic symptom in PCOS is hair fall.

According to Ayurveda, PCOS is caused when kapha dosha, which is usually found in the upper half of the body, travels downwards along with pitta dosha, leading to imbalance in the body.

Loss of nutrition in body tissues is one of the impacts of this imbalance, and this is applicable for hair follicles too. Therefore, the hair follicles begin to wither away due to lack of nutrition. Treating the root cause of this condition is one of the ways to treat hair loss due to PCOS.

Ayurveda has several remedies for PCOS and its associated hair fall. Some Ayurvedic treatments that can be useful include 'Sarvangadhara', 'Shirodhara', 'Udwarthana', 'Swedana', and 'Panchakarma' therapies.

Among all the treatments mentioned, the below-mentioned therapies are most effective in treating hair fall associated with PCOS:

1. Virechana

2. Nasya

3. Udwarthana

4. Shirolepa

5. Shirodhara

1. Virechana

Virechana is a purification therapy that forms a part of Panchakarma therapy (involves five therapies, including Vaman, Virechan, Nasyam, Basti and Raktamokshan).

The therapy helps in dealing with several issues caused by PCOS such as regulation of body weight, toxin elimination, stabilizing hormonal secretions, decreasing insulin resistance and improving metabolism. The impact of this treatment can also be noticed with reduction in hair fall, leading to better hair growth.

The therapy helps in cleansing the body of excess pitta accumulation, purifies the blood and clears toxins. The therapy involves administering of ayurvedic and herbal medicines that remove toxins from the body, bring them down to the abdomen, and expel through the anal route.

2. Nasya (Nasal Drop Administration)

Nasya also forms a part of Panchakarma therapy. It is an effective traditional ayurvedic therapy to treat hair loss due to PCOS. Nasya done with simple cow's ghee is beneficial for women, as it helps in rectifying the ovulation process, and acts by stabilizing hormonal imbalances.

Basically, this therapy involves instillation of herbal oils, powders or juices through the nasal route. It is particularly beneficial in treating all diseases above the neck, and helps relieve congestion, headaches, allergies, migraine, nasal infections, hair fall and premature greying of hair.

3. Udwarthana

As Ayurveda believes that PCOS and hair fall are caused due to the aggravation of the kapha dosha, a dry powder massage for removal of excess kapha, or toxins, using a medicated oil or 'ghrutam' is done, and this procedure is called Udwarthana.

There are different types of Udwarthanam, and they are classified based on their purposes, whether medical purpose or for relaxation. This procedure also helps improve blood circulation and eases joint pains and fights skin diseases.

4. Shirolepa

As a part of ayurvedic treatment for hairfall due to PCOS, Nasya, Shirodhara and Shirolepa are done twice in a week for 8 weeks at Ayurvedic centres. Shirolepa forms a part of Panchakarma therapy, and involves application of paste of various herbal powders and herbs on the scalp.

The scalp is then covered completely and tied with certain leaves. This helps in the deep penetration of the herbs to the scalp, and offers nourishment to the head. Generally, buttermilk and amalika are used for this procedure. Apart from arresting hair fall and promoting hair growth, it also removes dandruff, provides a cooling effect to the eyes and cures insomnia, mental stress and mental disorders.

5. Shirodhara

Shirodhara therapy is a classic Ayurveda therapy which includes pouring warm herbal oil on the forehead in a continuous stream. Apart from helping with PCOS-related hair fall, it mainly helps calm the nervous system.

It is used for hormone stabilising, mental relaxation, lowering stress, lowering blood pressure, controlling hair fall and hair damage, reducing scalp psoriasis, etc.

6. Ayurvedic Medications

Apart from the said therapies, several herbs, when taken internally, have a beneficial effect on hair fall caused by PCOS. They help by stimulating ovulation, regulating menstruation to balance hormonal levels, remove cysts in ovaries and help in natural conception.

Some of the useful herbs include Shatavari, Dashamoola kashayam, Ashokarishta, Kumaryasava, etc. They should be taken based on the body condition, under expert guidance.

7. Yoga

Some specific yoga postures are particularly beneficial in fighting hair loss and treating PCOS. They help in preventing stress and ease all other symptoms associated with PCOS, including hair fall. Among them, Pranayama, one of the primary yoga exercises could be very beneficial for women suffering from PCOS.

This helps in mental relaxation and helps in detoxifying the system. Other beneficial yoga poses include Salabhasana, Sarvangasana, Bhujangasana, Suryanamaskar, Vakrasana, etc. Discuss with your yoga instructor on the specific poses you need to do to deal with your condition.

8. Diet

Along with all the ayurvedic therapies, yoga and medications mentioned in this article, the importance of eating a well-balanced nutritious diet cannot be ruled out.

Completely avoid junk food, and eat a nutritious diet rich in vegetables and fruits. Get adequate sleep at night, and meditate for a tleast 15 minutes a day to maintain your emotional health.

If your hair loss is caused due to PCOS, it will definitely stop once you find the root cause and treat it. These natural ayurvedic remedies can be of help in getting rid of hair loss due to PCOS.