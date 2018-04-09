10 Indian Home Remedies For Headaches

Headaches can be an annoying symptom of strained eye nerves or stress. Not only that, it can also occur due to meeting deadlines, late nights, irksome bosses, and skimpy sleep schedules. So what do you do when you're having a severe headache?

You might be popping in a pill instead, right? But, taking pills often can adversely affect your body, so here are some home remedies for headaches that will cure the condition naturally.

Headaches are characterized by a feeling of tension in the neck, shoulders and scalp area. The symptoms of headache may actually vary from person to person. It is essential that you avoid foods that contain MSG, excessive caffeine, alcohol and aspartame present in artificial sweetened foods.

If you are starting to get a headache, stay away from your laptop, television and phone, as these devices could further worsen your headaches.

It's advisable to eat at regular intervals and drink lots of water to hydrate your body, as these can also set the stage for headaches.

So, have a look at the Indian home remedies for headaches.

1. Ginger

Ginger contains powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It contains a substance called gingerol, which has powerful medicinal properties. Touted as a medicine for headaches, ginger is a perfect home remedy that will reduce inflammation of the blood vessels in the head, hence relieving you from the pain.

Steep ginger root in boiling water or mix equal parts of lemon juice and ginger juice.

Drink this mixture once or twice a day.

2. Peppermint Oil

Peppermint helps to open the clogged blood vessels, which causes headaches. It consists of menthol which aids in regulating blood flow in the body. Peppermint oil also contains antimicrobial properties that can help soothe the digestive issues.

Mix 3 drops of peppermint oil in 1 tablespoon of almond oil.

Massage the temples or the back of your neck with it.

You can also apply crushed peppermint leaves on your forehead.

3. Lavender Oil

Lavender oil has a beautiful fragrance that can reduce headaches. It also improves brain function, improves sleep, heals wounds, restores skin complexion, protects against diabetes symptoms and relieves pain.

You can add 2 drops of lavender oil to two cups of boiling water and inhale the steam.

You can also mix 3 tablespoons of peppermint oil, almond oil or olive oil.

Massage your head with it.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a wonderful spice that is rich in antioxidants, protects heart health, contains anti-inflammatory properties, helps fight diabetes, and may help lower cancer risk. It also fights infections and viruses and helps to freshen the breath naturally. It is also a miracle spice that can effectively treat headaches.

Grind some cinnamon sticks and add some water to it to make it into a thick paste.

Apply it on your forehead and lie down for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

5. Rosemary Essential Oil

Rosemary oil helps in treating headaches and cures them instantly. Apart from curing headaches, it promotes hair growth, improves memory, detoxifies the liver, lowers cortisol and promotes gallbladder function.

Dab a drop of rosemary oil on each of the temples and on the forehead.

Gently rub into the skin.

Keep it for several minutes.

6. Cloves

Cloves can be used as a home remedy for curing throbbing headaches due to its cooling and pain-relieving properties. Cloves also have other benefits like aiding in digestion, fighting against cancer, protecting the liver, boosting the immune system, and controlling diabetes.

Add 2 drops of clove oil in a tablespoon of coconut oil and sea salt.

Gently massage your forehead and temples with it.

7. Basil Leaves

Basil leaves are another home remedy that can treat headaches. It is a strong-scented herb which is used for natural headache treatment and it has many analgesic benefits too. The oil of the basil leaves acts as a muscle relaxant and helps get rid of the headaches caused by tension.

Add 4 basil leaves in a cup of boiling water and let it simmer.

Add a drop of honey to the tea.

Mix it well and drink it hot.

8. Apple Cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar and apples, both can be used against fighting off a headache. It helps in restoring the acid alkaline balance in the body. Apple cider vinegar has a lot of benefits from helping in weight loss, reducing cholesterol, lowering blood sugar levels to improving symptoms of diabetes.

Mix ½ a cup of apple cider vinegar with half a cup of water and boil the mixture in a saucepan.

Remove from heat and slowly inhale the steam.

9. Ice Pack

Applying an ice pack on the back of your neck can provide relief from a headache. Because the cold ice helps reduce inflammation that contributes to headaches and it has a numbing effect on the pain.

Use a wash-cloth dipped in icy cold water and place it over your head for 5 minutes.

Repeat this process several times.

10. Sandalwood

Applying sandalwood paste on your forehead can stimulate your attention and will help to focus better. The cooling properties in sandalwood have a significant effect on your body and mind.

Make a smooth paste using 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder and 1 tablespoon of water.

Apply the paste on your forehead and temples.

Let it dry for 15 to 20 minutes.

Wash it off using cold water.

