10 Home Remedies For Earaches In Adults

Earaches can be worrisome, isn't it? They can be sharp and piercing. So, here we have come up with some effective home remedies for earaches in adults.

There are many causes of ear pain, such as sinus infections, cavities, earwax, tonsillitis, and cavities. The common ear infection is acute otitis media, also called middle ear infection. This can cause your ear to swell up due to an infection caused by the fluid which is stored in the eardrum.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, in case of ear infections, managing the pain should be first taken into consideration rather than the use of antibiotics.

Because the intake of too many antibiotics will lead to antibiotic-resistant infections. So, what you should do? At home, you can use everything from your kitchen pantry as a home remedy for treating earaches and ear infections.

1. Cold Or Warm Water Compress

People often use warm heating pads or ice packs to relieve the pain from their ears. This method is very safe and common. You just need to place the ice pack or warm compress over the ear and keep applying the cold or hot water compress each for 10 minutes.

2. Garlic

Garlic has analgesic properties and is an antibiotic that helps relieve ear pain.

Crush few garlic cloves and extract the juice and put it into the ear that hurts.

Heat a teaspoon of minced garlic in 2 tablespoons of sesame oil. Cool the oil and filter it and apply 2 to 3 drops in the aching ear.

3. Basil Leaves

Basil leaves have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties and is a good home remedy for curing earaches.

Crush a few basil leaves and extract the juice.

Put three to four drops of this juice in the aching ear and repeat it once a day.

4. Olive Oil

Olive oil has been used as a folk remedy for ear pain. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, putting a few warm drops of olive oil in the ear is safe and could be moderately effective.

Put 3 or 4 drops of lukewarm olive oil into the ears once a day for a few days.

5. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has powerful antibacterial, antiseptic, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. Tea tree oil can be used as ear drops to reduce pain and discomfort.

Mix 2 drops of tea tree oil in 4 drops of lukewarm olive oil. Put a few drops of this mixture into the ear with the help of a ear bud.

6. Mustard Oil

Mustard oil is very effective for treating earache because it is a viscous oil and warming the oil will not only reduce its viscosity but also increase its effectiveness. This oil works as a wax emulsifier.

Add 2 to 3 drops of mustard oil inside the aching ears.

Stay in this position for 10 to 15 minutes but make sure that the oil doesn't penetrate inside the years.

7. Onion

Onions are rich in two compounds, flavonoids and alkenyl cysteine sulfoxides, which are responsible for the health benefits that onion possesses. It also has antioxidant, antibiotic, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Extract 1 tablespoon of onion juice and heat it over low heat.

Put 2 or 3 drops of the juice in the affected ears.

8. Ginger

Ginger has antioxidant properties. Warm ginger juice can help treat ear pains, according to Ayurvedic medicine.

Extract the ginger juice and put it into the outer ear canal; make sure that you do not apply it inside the ears.

You can also mix 1 teaspoon of freshly grated ginger in 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Leave it for 5 minutes and put the drops into the ear.

9. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is known to change the pH of the ear canal and creates an environment where bacteria and virus cannot live.

Warm the apple cider vinegar and apply on the infected ear with the help of a cotton bud.

Remain for 5 minutes.

Note: It is best to use organic apple cider vinegar to avoid chemicals going into your ears.

10. Salt

Are you wondering how to stop a earache fast? Salt is another home remedy. It will help reduce the inflammation inside the ear canal.

Heat a teaspoon of salt for a few minutes and with a cotton ear bud apply it in your aching ear for roughly 10 minutes.

When To Call A Doctor

These are the following things you should do:

You notice fluid like blood or pus coming out of your ear.

You have a headache, are dizzy or have a high fever.

Swelling behind your ear.

The symptoms of a earache do not get better in 24 to 48 hours.

