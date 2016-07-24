Is Sneezing Bothering You? Try These 8 Home Remedies Disorders Cure lekhaka-Neha Ghosh

Sneezing continuously can cause irritation and difficulty. It might be annoying, but sneezing is actually a protective mechanism that helps expel allergens and irritants out of your nose.

The act of sneezing is a reflex response when the nose protects itself from germs or any unwanted particles. Sneezing is a physiological process, which involves the movement of various muscles of the human body.

Some of the most common causes of sneezing are allergies, smoke, dust, wood dust, pollen and other such irritants. Also, cold weather, food allergies, certain drugs and rain can also lead you to sneeze continuously.

Continuous sneezing can leave your nose feeling sore and irritated. Though it is not a serious problem, continuous sneezing can be frustrating.

Natural Home Remedies For Continuous Sneezing

1. Garlic

Garlic contains a compound called allicin which is very good in fighting the upper respiratory infection due to its natural antibiotic, antimicrobial and antiviral properties. Garlic can be used externally or internally to get relief from continuous sneezing caused by a common cold infection [1] .

Crush five garlic cloves to make a fine paste and inhale its strong smell. It will help to clear the nasal passages, which could cause sneezing.

You can also include garlic in your soups and salads.

2. Ginger

Ginger is another spice that is very effective in curing continuous sneezing. It contains an active compound called gingerol which can help treat different viral and nasal problems, including sneezing [2] .

Add a small piece of ginger into a cup of water and boil it. Add honey to it and drink it before going to bed.

Or consume 3 tsp of ginger extract twice a day till the sneezing stops.

Note: People with gallstones, bleeding disorders and those taking blood-thinning medicines should avoid having ginger.

3. Chamomile tea

Chamomile is considered as one of the best home remedies that can stop you from sneezing continuously, which is caused by allergies. It has excellent antihistamine properties that can provide instant relief [3] .

Add a tsp of dried chamomile flowers to 1 cup of boiling water. Add some honey to it and drink the tea. Drink it twice a day.

4. Fennel tea

Fennel seeds possess anti-inflammatory and antihistamine properties that can fight any upper respiratory infection. Fennel seeds work very well when consumed during a continuous bout of sneezing.

Add 2 tsp of crushed fennel seeds to a cup of boiling water. Strain the liquid for 10-15 minutes. Drink 2 cups of this tea daily.

5. Tulsi leaves

Tulsi is considered a sacred plant and has been mentioned in Ayurveda for its potential health benefits. Tulsi has powerful antibacterial properties that can fight cold and flu symptoms like sneezing [4] .

Add 3-4 tulsi leaves to a cup of boiling water. Consume this mixture daily before bedtime for 2-3 days.

6. Honey

Honey contains antibacterial, antimicrobial and antiseptic properties which can aid in reducing allergy symptoms such as sneezing. A study shows that honey consumed at a high dose can improve the symptoms of allergic rhinitis [5] .

Eat a spoonful of organic raw honey thrice a day.

7. Lemon

Lemon-based nasal spray can help in the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis according to a study [6] . Lemon essential oil has antibacterial properties as well that can destroy bacteria in the air and eliminate allergy triggers.

Add a few drops of lemon essential oil into a bowl of steam water and inhale it. Do this thrice a day.

8. Saltwater spray

Saltwater nasal spray can be useful in clearing the thick mucus from the nose. This will help bring relief from sneezing continuously. Saltwater spray also keeps the cilia, a small hair-like structure in your nose healthy. Cilia traps the bacteria from entering the nose and thereby lowers sneezing [7] .

Add a teaspoon of salt into a bowl of water.

Heat it and inhale the steam.

Do this thrice a day.

Tips To Stop Sneezing

Protect yourself from air-borne irritants like chemicals, cement dust, poultry, asbestos, coal, metals, grain and flour.

Increase the intake of vitamin C found abundant in citrus fruits. Vitamin C is an antihistamine compound and will help lower sneezing.

Cover your nose during seasonal allergies.

If sneezing goes out of hand, try over-the-counter antihistamine medications like cetirizine, fexofenadine, and loratadine.

