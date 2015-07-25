Home Remedies To Cure Dengue Rashes

An acute viral disease, dengue fever typically occurs when a mosquito, serving as the carrier of the dengue virus, stings the individual. Dengue is accompanied by an outbreak of rashes that can be seen at two different stages of the disease- once, during the onset of the fever and for a second time when the fever subsides.
While the first instance serves as a clear indication of the disease, the second outbreak may not be an all too common occurrence.
An outbreak of rashes following the onset of dengue fever brings with it a number of complications. These skin rashes are pretty itchy and result in the area around the skin drying up and peeling off after some time.
There are no known ways to cure rashes during dengue and the matter can only be addressed once the fever has totally subsided. However, the itchiness can be taken care of with skin soothing lotions.
Once the fever subsides, the skin starts to peel off, and the soreness reduces, you may take up a treatment for the rashes. Here are 6 ingredients for body rash that are sure to help in your path to recovery.
1. Coconut Oil:
Irrespective of the cause of the unsavoury itch, coconut oil is capable of working wonders. One of the tips to cure dengue fever rash is to rub a few drops of it directly on to your affected area of the skin for getting the best results. If you have the itchiness spread all over your body, soak yourself in lukewarm water and, after patting yourself dry apply the coconut oil all over your skin.
2. Lemon:
Featuring unique bleaching properties and a rich Vitamin C content, lemons represent one of the best remedies for tackling itchy skin. Containing a volatile oil which works against inflammation and is capable of numbing sensations, apply a little juice over your affected area and enjoy the relief once it dries out.
3. Baking Soda:
Baking soda is a good option among the ways to cure dengue fever rash, if your itch is restricted to a particular area. Mix baking soda with water in the ratio 3:1 and apply the resultant paste on the itchy areas. Taking a bath in a tub of lukewarm water with a cup of this ingredient added to it helps in tackling itches spread all over the body. A word of caution, don't use this remedy if your skin is broken.
4. Holy Basil (Tulsi):
One of the best ways to cure rashes during dengue is the use of Tulsi leaves. With a rich content of camphor, eugenol, and thymol these help in reducing skin irritation. A few Tulsi leaves washed and applied on the affected area is enough to produce the desired results. A cotton ball dipped in Tulsi tea and applied on the skin also helps in soothing the itch from rashes.
5. Aloe Vera:
Thanks to its antifungal, antibacterial, emollient, and anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera is one of the 6 ingredients for body rash that we all love. Besides having a healing effect, it is also soothing to the skin and can provide relief from redness and itching.
6. Apple Cider Vinegar:
How to cure dengue fever rash? Raw, organic apple cider vinegar is a useful remedy for treating dengue rashes and controlling the itching. Its acetic acid content fights against skin infections which usually cause or aggravate the issue of itchy skin.
