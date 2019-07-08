8 Herbal Teas To Help Manage Diabetes Diabetes oi-Prithwisuta Mondal

Diabetes is a condition that causes high blood sugar levels in blood. Apart from medication, doctors prescribe to follow a healthy lifestyle to keep this condition under control. There are many who live a healthy life for years even with diabetes, simply with slight modifications to their regular eating and drinking habits.

Patients are mostly advised to cut down sugar, refined carbohydrates, saturated and trans fats from their diet and switch to whole wheat. However, there are a few herbal teas that have shown exemplary effects on keeping the symptoms of diabetes in check. Herb brewed in water, is called herbal tea in simpler terms.

Incorporating a cup or two of chosen herbs in your daily brews will aid in controlling blood glucose levels. Nevertheless, always remember to consult your doctor before you start drinking any sort of herbal tea.

Here is a list of 8 magical herbal teas that can help manage blood sugar level naturally:

1. Ginseng Tea

Ginseng tends to slow down carbohydrate absorption and increases insulin secretion from the pancreas. It is advisable to have a cup every morning to keep the blood glucose level in check. It is always better to consume it fresh, instead of taking it in the powder or tablet form [1] .

2. Bilberry Tea

Bilberry extract is not recognised as a standard diabetes treatment, however, this helps in lowering blood glucose level [2] . Add 1 to 3 teaspoons of bilberry to a cup of boiling water. Let the mixture to steep for 10 to 15 minutes for best results.

3. Aloe Vera Tea

It has long been used as herbal medicine to treat and manage most health conditions. Research has shown that aloe vera could be helpful in fighting signs of type 2 diabetes and reduce fasting plasma glucose levels in the ones who show symptoms of prediabetes [3] . Add 1 teaspoon of aloe vera jelly to the cup of brewed black, herbal or green tea. You can also buy pre-mixed aloe vera teas available in the market.

4. Sage Tea

Sage has been proven to boost insulin activity in diabetics [4] . Pour a cupful of sage leaves in boiling water and strain the water well before drinking it.

Source: [10]

5. Green Tea

It has great effects on blood pressure and reduces LDL cholesterol levels. Some researches have shown that consuming up to 6 cups of green tea daily may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes [5] . Nonetheless, more research needs to be done before the findings can be established with certainty. You should avoid any sweetener, instead add a few drops of lemon juice. You can also give Earl Grey and jasmine green tea a try [6] .

6. Fenugreek Tea

This aromatic plant has medicinal and culinary usage. Apart from being a popular cooking ingredient, it has always been used in both Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine. It is high in soluble fibre that reduces blood sugar by slowing down digestion and absorption of carbohydrate.

Several clinical trials showed that fenugreek seeds can improve most metabolic symptoms associated with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes in humans by lowering blood glucose levels and improving glucose tolerance. They are also rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals [7] .

7. Dandelion Tea

The roots and leaves of this Chinese herb have been used over the years for its medicinal and health benefits. Dandelion contains bioactive components with potential antidiabetic properties. Studies have shown that consumption of dandelion leaf and root powder have significantly reduced the blood sugar level in type 2 diabetes [8] .

8. Oolong Tea

The level of caffeine in this popular Chinese tea can help people with type 2 diabetes reduce blood sugar [9] . Use 2 teaspoons of oolong leaves in a cup of hot water and let it steep from 1 to 5 minutes. Avoid using boiling water to make this herbal brew.

