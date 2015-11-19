These Myths And Facts About Diabetes Will Surprise You

There are many myths related to diabetes that is enough to mislead people. Did you know that diabetes is one of the most widespread diseases that affects people worldwide? In this article, we will be discussing the myths and facts about diabetes.

Misconceptions about diabetes could affect how diabetic patients take care of themselves. Eating well when you have diabetes can be a tough task but, it's not difficult either.

Still now, many inaccurate ideas persist about the nature and treatment of diabetes.

Read on to know the diabetes myths vs facts.

# Myth: Diabetes Is Not A Serious Disease

Fact: A recent survey has revealed that there are more number of deaths caused due to diabetes than AIDS or breast cancer. Diabetes almost doubles the risk of heart attack. However, the good news is that this disease can be controlled.

# Myth: If You Are Obese You Have Chances Of Developing Type-2 Diabetes

Fact: Being overweight is just one of the reasons for developing type-2 diabetes. Various other factors such as family history, age and ethnicity also play a vital role in developing diabetes. However, there are obese people who never develop type 2 diabetes and many people with type 2 diabetes have a normal weight.

# Myth: Intake Of Too Much Of Sugar Increases The Risk Of Diabetes

Fact: No, type 1 diabetes is caused by a combination of genetic and unknown factors, whereas, type 2 diabetes is cased by either genetics or lifestyle factors. If you have a history of diabetes in your family, eating a healthy balance of food and exercising regularly can help you stay away from this disease.

# Myth: A Strict Diet Needs To Be Followed

Fact: The basic rule of eating healthy food is the same, even for a diabetic patient or a non-diabetic person. You need not have to change your diet, but make sure you eat these foods in moderate quantities like whole grain breads, pasta, cereals, rice and starchy vegetables such as potatoes, corn, yams, milk, yogurt, fruits, sweets, etc.

# Myth: If You Have Diabetes You Cannot Eat Sweets

Fact: You need not have to cut-down on your sweets completely. Instead, eating them in moderation and not regularly can help you in maintaining the insulin balance in your body.

Note: A diabetic health plan should be more to do with healthy eating and physical exercises than on what a person should eat or not.

# Myth: You Can Catch Diabetes From Anybody

Fact: No, diabetes is not contagious! However, there are few factors that can lead to a person getting diabetes. Generally, this is due to lifestyle and genetic factors.

# Myth: Exercise Is Dangerous For People With Diabetes

Fact: It is wrong! Studies reveal that regular physical activity actually helps to lower the blood sugar levels and helps in improving diabetes. But make sure the exercises are done in moderation.

# Myth: All Types Of Diabetes Are Same

Fact: There are many types of diabetes and the most common ones are type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes. Each type of diabetes has a different cause and should be managed in a different way. Gestational diabetes goes away after pregnancy, but it can significantly increase the risk of type 2 diabetes later in life.

