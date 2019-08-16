Dengue Alert In Bangalore: The City Reports 500 Cases In A Day Health oi-Amritha K

Just weeks after reports of dengue-relapse in the city of Bangalore, more appalling news has surfaced. According to various sources, the dengue virus is still rampant in the city, resulting in over a 12 per cent rise in cases. Since 11 August, the number of dengue cases reported has increased to a number of 4,443 and by 14 August, just three days later, it reached 5,006.

With over 500 cases being reported in a single day, doctors suggest that the residents of Bangalore should take preventive measures. The recent heavy rains in the city have indeed contributed to the hiked numbers of dengue cases, and in comparison to 2017 and 2018 - the numbers are four times higher.

As per the data published by the National Health Mission Family and Welfare Services, Government of Karnataka, the total number of cases of dengue has crossed 4,000 this year.

According to the statement given by Dr Raghu J, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Sakra World Hospital, "Due to recent rains, most cases of viral fever are turning out to be dengue positive. Dengue cases have seen a rise of 30-40 per cent as compared to last year. If it were raining continuously, then these mosquitoes wouldn't be able to breed much. Intermittent rains and construction sites across the city are the reasons for waterlogging and breeding of these mosquitoes [1] ."

The East Zone of the city, according to reports is the worst affected and Bengaluru South recorded 786 cases. Dasarahalli Zone has the lowest number with 116 cases.

