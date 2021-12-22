COVID-19: Urvashi Rautela Launches India's First Saliva-Based COVID Home Test Kit - Angcard Health oi-Boldsky Desk

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the commotion, paranoia, and chaos that it has spread in the society, Angstrom Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - one of India's most renowned and trusted diagnostic equipment manufacturers - has successfully launched 'Angcard' - India's first COVID-19 Saliva-Based Home Testing Kit that allows users to test themselves from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Angstrom Biotech launched the revolutionary testing kit on 21 December 2021 at The Imperial, Janpath. The kit has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, which stands testament to its effectiveness and certifies it as a legitimate testing tool for Covid-19. It can detect all types of COVID-19 strains including Omicron, Delta, and others and show a COVID-19 positive result if any is detected.

Since the early symptoms of COVID-19 often share a resemblance with the common cold, many people do not get themselves tested as they do not wish to go to a crowded diagnostic center. This is where Angcard enters the picture. It allows people to test themselves safely from their homes and is launched at a very affordable price as well which makes it accessible to everyone. People can get themselves tested whenever they experience the slightest of COVID-19 symptoms or if they feel that they've come into contact with a COVID-19 positive or symptomatic individual.

All one has to do is take their saliva sample with the help of the kit and follow a set of simple instructions to get their results. The entire process takes only 20 minutes, which makes it one of the fastest COVID-19 testing methods out there. Also, unlike other Rapid Antigen Testing methods, one doesn't have to live through the discomfort of inserting a swab inside their nose or mouth for testing. This is the easiest way of testing COVID-19 in India.

Something of this sort By contrast, COVID-19 tests based on PCR technology require highly specialized equipment and can take roughly four hours to deliver the results. If a sample were to be tested for a specific variant using PCR technology, it would have to be genetically sequenced, which takes even more time and resources.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela graced the occasion of product launch as a guest and had a few words to share about it. Here's what she said: "Angcard is a great innovation and it will surely encourage many more people to test themselves at the soonest whenever they experience the slightest symptoms of Covid-19. If people get diagnosed early, they'll seek treatment early. Hence, we'll be able to save more lives. In the end, that's what matters the most."

Although several DIY COVID-19 testing kits have been launched in the market since the beginning of the pandemic, Angstrom Biotech is the first manufacturer in India to launch saliva-based self-testing kits that have ICMR approval.

Ever since its inception, Angstrom Biotech has been dedicated to innovating high-quality diagnostic solutions at affordable costs. The organisation is listed among the best IVD companies in India and has garnered more than 1,000 distributors within a span of 21 years.

"I am honoured to be a part of such an exciting launch and to be affiliated with Angstrom Biotech Private Limited. 'Angcard,' India's first COVID-19 Saliva-Based Home Testing Kit, is a revolution in itself during this pandemic, and as a saliva-based self-testing kit, it will make people's battle to acquire a Covid test easier. Not only that, but it is also inexpensive, and anyone may use it without any difficulty. I will strongly advise and inspire people to get this kit and make it a practice to test themselves with it anytime they leave a crowded area" - said Arjun Verma, Product Head, Angstrom Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Talking about the launch of the new COVID testing kit, Mr. Rangnath Upadhyay, General Manager, Angstrom Biotech Pvt. Ltd. said, "We have launched this kit in the market keeping two things in mind. Firstly, we want to give people a safe, easy, and hassle-free option to test themselves for Covid-19 whenever and wherever they want and acquire peace of mind. Secondly, by keeping the kit affordable we are trying to spread health awareness among the population. Many people who refrain from visiting diagnostic centers and pathologies because of the fear of high fees will now have an alternative."

"We encourage people to have this kit always ready in their homes so that they can test whenever they feel the need to do so - prior to and specially after attending a social gathering like marriage, party, etc. In fact, we should test ourselves even after visiting a crowded market. Healthy living is our birthright and we believe that we're in a position where we can facilitate that," he further added.