Just In
- 3 min ago India Will See Omicron Surge But Cases Will Be Mild, Vaccines Will Help: Doctor
- 8 min ago Mercury Transit in Capricorn On 21 December 2021 On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- 10 hrs ago Marlene Dietrich Birthday: 5 Things To Learn From The Style Icon And Gender Bender Of Yesteryears
- 15 hrs ago Parineeti Chopra And Kirti Kulhari Surprise Us With Their Party-Perfect Saree Looks
Don't Miss
- Movies OMG! Priyal Mahajan Gets Injured On The Sets Of Molkki; Actress Shares Statement
- Sports Ashes: Australia vs England, 3rd Test: Highlights, Post Match Presentation, Stats, Records
- Finance Power Consumption Rising With Economic Recovery, Buy This Power Stock For 48% Upside
- Technology Amazon New Year’s Luck Quiz Answer: Win Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
- News From raising marriage age for women to sex ration at birth improving, a year end review on women empowerment
- Education HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released For Range Forest Officer At hppsc.hp.gov.in
- Automobiles Shema Electric Unveiled Two New Electric Two-Wheelers At The EV India Expo 2021
- Travel Best Getaways from Cochin for a Memorable New Year's Eve
COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi Announces Vaccines For Children, Booster Dose, Nasal And DNA Vaccines From Jan 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, December 25 that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, 2022, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10, decisions that come amid rising COVID cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus. In an address to the nation, PM Modi said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.
The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated but Modi refrained from using the term ''booster dose'', as it is generally referred to. Amid Christmas and the coming new year festivities, Modi asked people to be alert and take all preventive measures but added that they should avoid panic as he reassured them about the health measures in place to deal with any exigencies.
Administration of nasal vaccine and world's first DNA vaccine against COVID will soon start in India as well, he said The prime minister said global experience shows that following all preventive measures at a personal level is a ''big weapon'' to fight Covid and so is vaccination. This is time to be careful while engaging in festivities, he said.
"I would urge all of you not to panic; be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing your hands," Modi said. Noting that India started giving the vaccine to its citizens from January 16, 2021, Modi said that due to citizens' collective effort and will, India has crossed the "unprecedented" and very difficult milestone of having administered 141 crore vaccine doses.
Source: OneIndia.com