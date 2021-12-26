COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi Announces Vaccines For Children, Booster Dose, Nasal And DNA Vaccines From Jan 2022 Health oi-PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, December 25 that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, 2022, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10, decisions that come amid rising COVID cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus. In an address to the nation, PM Modi said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated but Modi refrained from using the term ''booster dose'', as it is generally referred to. Amid Christmas and the coming new year festivities, Modi asked people to be alert and take all preventive measures but added that they should avoid panic as he reassured them about the health measures in place to deal with any exigencies.

Administration of nasal vaccine and world's first DNA vaccine against COVID will soon start in India as well, he said The prime minister said global experience shows that following all preventive measures at a personal level is a ''big weapon'' to fight Covid and so is vaccination. This is time to be careful while engaging in festivities, he said.

"I would urge all of you not to panic; be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing your hands," Modi said. Noting that India started giving the vaccine to its citizens from January 16, 2021, Modi said that due to citizens' collective effort and will, India has crossed the "unprecedented" and very difficult milestone of having administered 141 crore vaccine doses.

Source: OneIndia.com