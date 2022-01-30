ENGLISH
    Cancer Tumour In Man's Face Removed In 'scarless Surgery' At Delhi Hospital

    By

    Using an innovative technique, doctors have surgically removed a tumour from the face of a 46-year-old cancer patient in a "scarless surgery" at a private facility here, hospital authorities claimed on Friday. The team of doctors approached his oral cavity by making four small holes, measuring 8 mm each, under the patient's collar bone. His cancer presented as an ulcer on the right lower cheeks and tongue, they said.

    The operation was performed in December at the BLK-Max Hospital in central Delhi, led by Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, senior director & head of the department, surgical oncology & robotic surgery, BLK-Max hospital and at Max hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

    Once surgeons performed scarless removal of the face tumour from the 46-year old patient, robotically, the hospital said in a statement.

    Using an innovative and novel technique for cancer treatment, doctors excised the stage-2 oral cancer tumour from his face, it added.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
