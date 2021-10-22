Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Gives A Reminder Of Self-love Health oi-Boldsky Desk

Author, filmmaker, influencer and cancer survivor, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has paved her path as a strong individual by communicating about self-love, acceptance and embracing our individuality with all flaws. Marking Breast Cancer Awareness month, Tahira shared a reminder for all women across quarters with her inspiring post.

Taking to her social media, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said,

Protect yourself

Value yourself

Nurture yourself

Have gone through this route hence can suggest please do regular self-examinations. Younger age at times also doesn't help. Do not become an ostrich if you feel something is wrong. The wrong only gets detected timely if you take action towards it. Action means letting the doctors examine you and go through their protocol. YOU are very significant, worthy of adding a lot of value! Never forget this please💕 #earlybreastcancerdetection #breastcancerawareness #october #octoberbreastcancerawareness #missionorientedlife #valueaddinglife".

Fighting the stigma around breast cancer, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been a reckoning force for acceptance and self-love, through and post her recovery from breast cancer.

Through her work and her social media, Tahira has time and again emerged as the voice of women empowerment, depicting the unabashed realities of womanhood without pompous glorification.

Through her best selling book 'The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman', Tahira struck a chord with the audience portraying the relatable, goofy, quirky and candid side of womanhood. Her short film 'Pinni' also created a stir across quarters for the subtle yet impactful message of embracing individuality.

Now, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana gears for her fifth book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother' as well as her debut feature film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'.

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 14:23 [IST]