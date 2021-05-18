This Pharma Allocates COVID Relief Fund To Support Underserved Communities, Patients In India Health oi-Lekhaka

Boehringer Ingelheim is making available a Euro One Million COVID relief fund to enable sustenance and livelihoods of underserved and tribal communities, and address medical needs of patients in India, through the 2021-22 financial year. Since January 2020, the organization has been engaged in financial and medical relief for COVID care, sustaining the lives of people impacted by the pandemic conditions.

Boehringer Ingelheim through its Global Support Program aims to address current needs of vulnerable communities, balancing it with initiatives that secure their future.

"During these trying times, all of us at Boehringer Ingelheim are part of the collective effort in fighting COVID-19. Through our Global Support Program, we want to contribute with relevant means to the current situation and support especially those who need immediate assistance," says Médard Schoenmaeckers, Global Head Communications & Public Affairs at Boehringer Ingelheim, overseeing the Global Support Program.

The relief package includes support to underserved and tribal communities in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, under 'Making More Health', Boehringer Ingelheim's long-term social initiative. This program works on holistic development of village communities, enabling people to live healthier and empowered lives. A special focus on children's development ensures the sustained well-being and future of the communities.

Vani Manja, Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India said, "Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to people and patients in India. It takes all of us to tide over the current healthcare situation. Our relief package has been designed to support current medical needs and ensure that livelihoods of people in migrant and tribal communities in Maharashtra are sustained, to help them manage the unprecedented times."

