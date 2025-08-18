Simple Vastu Tips To Follow Every Monday To Block Negative Energy And Boost Positivity

9-Year-Old Girl Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba In Kerala: PAM Symptoms Every Parent Should Know Health oi-Riny John

A tragic incident unfolded in Thamarassery, Kozhikode district, Kerala, when a 9-year-old girl lost her life to a rare but deadly brain infection caused by the 'Naegleria fowleri' amoeba, often referred to as the "brain-eating amoeba." The child was admitted to a local hospital on August 13 with fever and rapidly deteriorating health. She was transferred to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital the next day, where she passed away. Laboratory tests confirmed Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a condition that progresses swiftly and is usually fatal.

This case marks the fourth confirmed death in Kerala this year due to the same infection, raising concerns among health authorities and local communities.

Understanding Naegleria Fowleri: The Brain-Eating Amoeba

Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba found in warm freshwater environments such as lakes, rivers, hot springs, and poorly maintained swimming pools. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. The amoeba then travels to the brain, causing rapid inflammation and destruction of brain tissue.

Although infections are extremely rare, they are almost always fatal. The infection is not spread through drinking contaminated water or human-to-human contact.

Symptoms And Rapid Progression Of PAM

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis begins with symptoms similar to common illnesses but escalates quickly. Early signs include:

Fever and headache

Nausea and vomiting

Stiff neck

Confusion or altered mental state

Seizures

Within days, the infection can progress to coma and death, making early medical intervention critical.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/hashem.alghaili/

Public Health Response In Kerala

Following the recent cases, Kerala's health department has issued alerts in Kozhikode district. Authorities are investigating potential contamination sources in local water bodies and advising the public, particularly parents of young children, to avoid bathing or swimming in ponds, lakes, or other stagnant water sources.

Preventive Measures To Stay Safe

Health experts recommend the following precautions to reduce the risk of Naegleria fowleri infection:

Avoid swimming in warm, stagnant freshwater.

Keep the head above water and avoid diving into potentially contaminated water.

Use nose clips or hold the nose shut when swimming.

Ensure water used for nasal irrigation is boiled or filtered.

Prompt awareness and careful precaution can significantly reduce the risk, especially during the summer months when water temperatures rise and the amoeba thrives.

Awareness Saves Lives

The death of the young girl in Kerala puts the spotlight on the dangers posed by rare but lethal pathogens like Naegleria fowleri. While such infections are uncommon, knowledge, caution, and early medical attention are essential to prevent further tragedies. Communities, parents, and health authorities must work together to spread awareness and implement preventive measures to safeguard children and vulnerable populations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.