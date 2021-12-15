Just In
- 18 hrs ago Alia Bhatt In Festive Or Casual Suit: Which Look Of The Actress Do You Like More?
- 19 hrs ago Amazon Sale 2021: Great Deals On Fitness Equipment, Treadmills, Yoga Mats And More
- 19 hrs ago Superfoods That Can Help Treat Cough During The Winter Season
- 20 hrs ago Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Dream In Her Couture Saree Inspired By Her Mother’s British Heritage
Don't Miss
- News Crypto Bill unlikely before Parliament: Govt may consider special order
- Technology Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ To Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC; Geekbench Listing Confirms
- Finance This Retail Stock Is A Good Buy For Long-Term Investors
- Movies Akhanda Day 13 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Struggles On 2nd Tuesday
- Sports Middleweight championship rematch headlines UFC 271
- Automobiles BMW Motorrad Sells Record High 5,000 Bikes In India
- Education KSP Answer Key 2021 Released For 3533 Constable Posts, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Enchanting Places To Visit Near Bangalore This Christmas Holiday Season
48.7 Per Cent Beneficiaries To Receive COVID Vaccine Doses In India Women: Government
Women accounted for 48.7 per cent of the beneficiaries who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the country till December 8, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on whether the number of women getting vaccinated against the coronavirus in the country was low due to a lack of awareness, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said at the beginning of the nationwide Covid inoculation programme, pregnancy and lactation were contraindications for vaccination.
On the basis of a review of the available scientific evidence, recommendations of domain knowledge experts and stakeholder consultation, the Ministry of Health approved vaccination of lactating women on May 19 and of pregnant women on July 2.
"As on December 8, 2021, 48.70 per cent of the total Covid vaccine doses were administered to women, which approximates to the estimated proportion of women in the country's population, which is 48 per cent," the minister said.
Further, the states and the Union territories have been provided with detailed guidance on preparing counselling and vaccination plans for pregnant women. A communication strategy is also in place, which is being implemented across all the states with a focus to sustain vaccine confidence, she added.
Responding to a separate question, Pawar said as on December 1, a total of 124.11 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country. A total of 78.9 crore beneficiaries have received at least one dose and 45.2 crore have received both doses of the vaccines.
Amongst the fully-vaccinated beneficiaries, around 7.94 crore are aged 60 years and above, 12.1 crore are aged between 45 and 59 years and 22.56 crore are aged between 18 and 44 years, the minister said.