Just In
- 6 hrs ago Tamil Nadu Government Withdraws Order On Compulsory Covid-19 Vaccination To Visit Public Places
- 6 hrs ago April 2022: Auspicious Wedding Dates And Muhurat In This Month
- 11 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 04 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 1 day ago Mars Transit In Aquarius On 07 April 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Don't Miss
- Finance Volatility In Gold Markets Influencing More Investors: Should You Buy Gold Now?
- Sports IPL 2022: Prasidh Krishna has attributes to play in all three formats for India, feels Jos Buttler
- Movies Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Part Ways After Dating For Three Years?
- News Pakistan crisis: Will pass reasonable order says Supreme Court
- Technology Vi Rs. 107, Rs. 111 Monthly Recharge Vouchers Launched
- Education TS POLYCET Exam Date 2022 Announced: Check Registration And Other Details
- Automobiles Kia Carens Prices Hiked Up To Rs 70,000: Base Variant Now Costs Rs 9.59 Lakh
- Travel Best Pocket-friendly Summer Holiday Destinatons In India
How To Set Up A Grooming Kit For Men: 9 Basic Things You'll Need
Who said men (cismen and transmen) couldn't have a self-care kit? The answer would be - NO ONE! Yet, why, even in 2022, do a few rotten apples think that a man shouldn't have a skincare routine because apparently, it's feminine? It puzzles me, tbh.
Taking care of your skin and you have nothing to do with gender identity, people. I mean, it's a necessity. Do you not love your skin? Anyway, rant apart, today, I want to help you guys build a basic grooming kit if you're male-aligned, or gift it to any man in your life.
Grooming Kit For Men: Basic Things You'll Need
1. A Hair Trimmer
The most common question regarding trimmers and clippers is: "Can I use the same device for trimming my beard and buzzing my hair?" The short answer is: No, you can't. However, your beard trimmer can do some hair detailing. So, get a hair trimmer for your hair.
2. A Multitasking Beard Trimmer
Your beard trimmer can do more than just look after your facial hair. You can also use it to clean the perimeter of your head hair. Invest in one with multiple guard lengths and types so that you can tackle those unique clean-ups between haircuts.
3. A Lightweight Beard Detailer
This third device, a dedicated beard detailer, needs to be kept separate from all the others. This is because detailers usually maintain errant eyebrows, nose hairs, moustaches and beards, so they do not grow naturally.
4. A Body Groomer
It's the body groomer responsible for maintaining (more or less) everything else. With the help of a strategically angled or face-guarded trimmer, you can get the appearance of smoothness. Or you can maintain a very light layer of fuzz every couple of weeks or months.
5. A Blow Dryer
The blow dryer simply speeds up the styling process, and the heat from the dryer also makes your hair more pliable for whatever style you're going for. When it comes to travel blow dryers for men, you don't need anything more than that unless you have long hair.
6. A Safety Razor
It's the closest and cleanest shave you can get without going to a barber. It is not easy to learn and master, but your skin will be silky smooth once you do. As a bonus, safety blades are cheaper to buy, and since you'll replace them more frequently, you'll always have a sharp, clean shave. Cartridge razors are excellent for beginners.
7. A Protective Pre-Shave Oil
It's common for men to rush through their shaving routine and wonder why they have so many ingrown hairs or irritations. Begin with a warm splash of water to open your pores, then use a pre-shave oil to protect your skin. It forms a thin layer of defence on top of your bare skin.
8. A Shave Cream or Gel
If your skin is tolerant of razors, choose a sensitive skin shave cream. Fragrance-free formulas (with their soothing, cooling ingredients) are always a good choice for your skin.
9. An Aftershave
Always follow with a skin-toning aftershave balm - this will help neutralize any bacteria, disinfect and balance the skin while forming a protective layer on the outside (unlike aftershave toners and sprays, which focus on the balance and instant disinfecting without creating a shield against toxins and bacterial intrusions). Alternatively, you can pair a toner or splash with a defensive moisturiser to break up that step.
Few more things to add to the men's grooming kit:
- Hairstyling products
- Shower gel
- Bathing soap/gel
- Face wash
- Exfoliating scrub
- Moisturiser
- Deodorant
- Lip balm
- A small scissors
- body careFather’s Day 2021: 5 Grooming Products To Gift Your Dad And Show Him That You Care
- body careGrooming Kit For Women: 10 Products That Are Absolute Essentials
- men fashionNo Shave November Special: Tips To Maintain A Healthy Beard
- men fashionNo Shave November Special: How To Clean Your Beard The Right Way
- men fashionNo Shave November Special: 20 Different Beard Styles For Men Of All Ages
- make up tips7 Different Alternatives To Threading For Grooming Your Eyebrows
- make up tips5 Grooming Tips For Men That Will Help Catch Women's Attention
- skin careMust-Contain Acids In Men’s Grooming Products
- skin care10 Grooming Products For Every Guy To Become Mantastic
- men fashion7 Grooming Tips Men Should Never Ignore
- men fashion7 Worst Things Men Can Do To Their Hair
- pulseHow To Excel In Your Group Discussions?