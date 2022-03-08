Women’s Day 2022: Power Dressing Ideas To Unleash The Girl Boss In You! Women Nikita K

This is your day ladies! Get up and wear your heart out on this International Women's Day which is celebrated every 8 March. This is the day to feel powerful and let that thing sink in through your power dressing. Now, that doesn't mean you have to go full out with a blazer and formal pants! Let's just give this a more feminine touch with a little elegance.

What Is Power Dressing?

Power Dressing is a fashion style that lets all the women show a type of authority that was previously dominated by men in society. To put it in simple words, a three-piece suit is an example of power dressing, something that has a masculine feature is now a part of women's fashion. But as of now, the power dressing is not only restricted to professional dressing style, you can wear a t-shirt with a pleated skirt and call it Power Dressing.

What Are The Rules For Power Dressing?

A well-tailored outfit, which is made of rich and high-quality fabric, looks classy and feels good on your skin is the ultimate rule to follow when you are dressing up. You can go for the colours that look good on you. If you are fond of getting neutrals then opt for something in black, cream, brown, grey, navy blue and white. If you want a bold colour then you can go for that as well. For footwear, you can get comfortable ones that look good with any outfit. Use delicate jewellery that would look good on you and skip overdoing it. A soft makeup look is the one to go for. These are some of the rules that you can follow.

Outfit Ideas For Power Dressing

On this International Women's Day, you can go for the following ones:

Trousers with feminine tops, shirts or even t-shirts. You can wear these along with one basic trouser to give that power dressing aspect. A feminine top just makes it look fresh and very elegant. Pair it with a structured bag, some bracelets, rings, earrings, and a chain and you are done.

Wear your saree with a turtle neck top and see how elegant that looks on this day. Just pair this up with heels and it would look extremely perfect on everyone.

A pleated skirt along with a top look extremely polished and gives off a girl boss vibe. You can wear it almost anywhere, office, walk, movie, coffee and the list goes on. Remember a neutral colour skirt and the bold coloured top looks the best in Power Dressing.

Dress it up like how Kate Middleton does it on almost every occasion. Wear a well-defined dress, it is the ultimate power move and will not let you down by any chance.

We hope you have gotten an idea about how you can opt for Power Dressing. You can also experiment with your looks and the clothes that feel right for you. On this day, don't be basic, take out the best from your wardrobe. If you loved this idea of wearing something to define power then do let us know in the comment section below. Happy International Women's Day Everyone!

Image Credit: Instagram