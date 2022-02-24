Just In
UP Elections: Fashionable Poll Officer Reena Dwivedi Spotted In Classy Western Outfit
Yes! The poll officer, Reena Dwivedi is back with a classy outfit. She went viral the first time she was spotted in a vibrant yellow saree and is now back with a classy black outfit. While she chose to go western this time with her tee and a pair of pants, she has not only made the fans happy but also made them love her style.
Reena Dwivedi Is In Limelight With Her Western Look:
The poll officer loves fashion and keeps up to date with the fashion style and trends of the season. The Instagram queen never fails to keep her fans updated with her looks. She loves to flaunt a saree whenever she could but this time it is not about the way she drapes her saree or how cool the saree is but it is all about the black classy V neck tee paired up with high rise pants. The look that she has opted for is classy and very sophisticated. The fans have made the look a sensation again for all the good reasons.
A Pop of Colour In Statement Pieces:
For the statement piece, her bright red coloured purse went really well with the outfit. The different shade of the purse added a shine factor to the monochrome look. Along with the purse, she was wearing a smartwatch with delicate jewellery like a chain, rings and bracelets. Her entire look was complete with a black shade on to show power.
Hair & Makeup:
Since it was sunny outside, she opted for a minimal base look with kohl eyes, brown shade matte lipstick and blush to complete. She knows what is right at the moment and perfectly matched to the trendy looks.
This was all about Reena Dwivedi and her love for fashionable clothing items. We really liked the look she went for. If you loved it as well then do let us know your thoughts on which look you loved the best from her.
Image Credit: Instagram
