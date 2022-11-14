Just In
Taylor Swift’s Bejewelled Bodysuit Dress At MTV EMA 2022 Defines Fine Artistry! PICS
Trust the famous American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift to make a chic appearance at any award show or public appearance. The Midnights album star was recently spotted at the MTV EMA 2022 red carpet wearing an outfit that simply read 'extraordinary'! Taylor flaunted a black bodysuit dress crafted with eye-catchy jewels! She won the award for best artist, best pop, and best video for All Too Well: The Short film" at the award ceremony.
Image: Twitter
Find out more about Taylor's high fashion ensemble at the MTV EMA 2022:
Image: Twitter
Taylor Swift aced the red carpet appearance at the MTV EMA 2022 event that took place on Nov 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. The diva opted for a black figure-hugging bodysuit dress by Global designer David Koma. Her chosen ensemble featured a fit and flare silhouette and was crafted with a bejewelled chain design on the skirt. The jewels including emerald stones and tiny crystals were added to the mesh-like pattern of the black attire which appeared sparkly and dramatic!
Image: Twitter
The Anti-Hero song singer opted for minimal yet striking accessories to accentuate her shiny and artistic ensemble. Taylor wore studded ear cuffs and a couple of golden statement rings. She ditched the neckpiece and allowed the daring neckline of the bodysuit dress to be visible. Her black slingback peep-toe sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti added to the panache!
Image: Twitter
About her makeup, Taylor elevated her striking features with smoky green eyeshadow, cat eyes liner, flushed cheeks, and soft pink lips. Taylor kept her signature bangs look common with a swept-up bun hairdo.
