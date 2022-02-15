Just In
NYFW 2022: Fashion Designer Sanjukta Dutta Showcases Exquisite Collection
New York Fashion Week is the only time fashion stylists, designers, journalists, celebrities, prominent figures come together and watch the new collections in the fashion world. This 2022 fashion week ramp was lit up by electric blue colour as Sanjukta Dutta's collection came forward with a vision. Known for her Assamese roots, she showcased one of the finest Indian traditions on the ramp.
Sanjukta Dutta's Alphool Is A Fusion Of Modern Art & Traditional Heritage:
She is known for her skill of working with Mekhela Chador, an Assamese traditional saree. Her latest collections at the New York Fashion Week showcased structured saree, skirts, indo-western lehengas and gowns with a touch of Indian heritage. She created "Alphool" which had a fusion of both modern designs and traditional fabric that can be worn by women equally. Her style of fashion is based on taking traditional art to the global level with passion and self-discovery. The blue shade that was seen in the fashion week had interesting motifs on the Mulberry Silk which made the outfit shine through while the models walked the runway.
Sanjukta Dutta's Clothing Takes 25 Days To Complete:
Sometimes the best thing in life is hard to make and takes its good time. The same thing is with Sanjukta's collection. They have a lot of details and Indian cultural art into it that it takes 25 days to get one outfit complete. Her clothes define her and she makes sure that women from any culture, background, heritage, nationality come up and wear her piece. A person can find any type of clothing piece they wish to wear from her couture pretty soon in the US stores.
The New York Fashion Week has started and there's a lot more that will be revealed. Wow! Let's hope we see some of the best works of art in the fashion show. Also, we'll get to know the trend of this season.
Image Credit: Instagram
