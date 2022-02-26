Just In
Iulia Vantur Is A Sensuous Lady In Black Saree (PICS)
What started as a dream for Parul Khanna has now become a premium luxury label in India. The brand owner hosted a success party for celebrating its 1 year anniversary in Mumbai on February 25. The face of the brand Iulia Vantur was spotted at the party wearing an elegant black saree from Archana Kocchar's collection.
The Black Saree From Archana Kocchar:
Whenever she gets the time to wear something in Indian wear, she picks up a saree. Even in the event, she opted for a black coloured saree from fashion designer Archana Kocchar's collection. The brand ambassador went for a matching coloured sleeveless blouse and teamed it up with heels. Her black saree had sequin work in the borderline in order to bring some variation to the plain saree.
Iulia Vantur's In Studio6 Jewels:
To style a black saree, you really need to dig in deep and see what works best since it carries so much charm on its own that a simple necklace will not do any justice. Hence, the reason why Iulia's complete black saree was accessorized with a gorgeous heavy neckpiece and earrings from the Studio6 Jewels. She didn't stop there she also ventured in and had a bracelet and rings in gold-tone. The brand ambassador graced the function in her statement pieces. The black saree with the combined accessories is perfect for any type of event because it has that "awe" factor in it and made it so chic.
Hair And Makeup:
The blow-dried hair with perfect curls complemented the saree. She went for a brown eyeshadow, illuminated cheekbones and glossy lipstick. Her sculpted face was like a canvas for makeup and had a glow throughout the event.
The success party was a huge hit where Iulia Vantur aced her simple yet beautiful black saree.
Image Credit: Instagram
