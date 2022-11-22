Just In
- 56 min ago International Human Rights Day 2022: Know About Date, Theme, Facts And Significance
- 2 hrs ago World Computer Literacy Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Facts, Celebrations, And Significance
- 3 hrs ago Dry, Ashy Elbows: Five Ingredients To Look For When Buying The Right Moisturiser
- 4 hrs ago Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Resplendent In A Pastel Cape Lehenga, Pics!
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Contestants, Fans Call Out Azeem For Blowing His Own Trumpet
- News Railways to fence tracks to prevent cattle run over incidents
- Sports India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Series, Post-Match Presentation
- Education NTA ICAR AIEEA Rank Card Released; Check all Details Here
- Finance China Anti-Virus Curbs Spur Fears, Of Global Economic Impact
- Technology Xiaomi 13 Leak Reveals Camera Setup; 50MP Sony Cameras with OIS Incoming
- Travel Winter Festivals Of Lights In Niagara Falls
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Launched At Rs 5.13 Lakh - More Powerful With Even Better Mileage
6 Jhumka Types To Accentuate Your Chosen Look
Jhumkas make a pretty common yet attractive piece of jewellery for sure. Now, if you think jhumka earrings only feature a dome shape and are only suitable for accentuating traditional outfits, then it's time you upgrade your knowledge of jhumka earrings. Yes, for a start, there are various types of jhumkas available in the market and you may already possess some without knowing their types.
Image: Pinterest
Different types of jhumkas with peculiar shapes, styles, or design help add a feminine and flamboyant touch to your chosen look. Suitable for both traditional or modern styles, you must experiment with, if not multiple but at least one type of jhumka earrings!
Here are 6 jhumka types which you can add to your accessory stash as per your choice and preference:
Meenakari Jhumkas
Image: Pinterest
If there is one word to describe the Meenakari jhumkas, it is nothing but ‘pretty'! Designed with bright pop-up colours, Meenakari jhumkas feature a traditional design called ‘Meenakari'. These types of earrings are crafted with traditional carving designs, coloured enamel work, and are encrusted with beautiful stones, Kundan, pearls, or beads.
Known for their eye-catchy colours and traditional look, Meenakari jhumkas make a suitable choice to accentuate your traditional, Indian ethnic attire. Since these earrings feature a bold look, go easy on other accessory pieces.
Chandbali Jhumkas
Image: Pinterest
Inspired by the Chand or moon shape, these popular types of jhumkas give a classy and feminine appeal. Big size chandbali earrings make a perfect choice as a statement accessory to elevate the traditional or fusion look. Most chandbali earrings are designed with precious, semi-precious stones, Kundan, meenakari, pearls, artificial beads, etc.
Chandbali earrings mostly feature a busy or heavy look and hence make an apt choice for embroidered, sequin outfits.
Hoop Jhumkas
Image: Pinterest
Hoop earrings in general are considered to be a go-to choice for daily wear for women across all age groups. Simple metal hoop earrings regardless of their size are mostly worn to elevate casual or modern outfits. Hoop jhumkas are a desi version of the same and feature a round hoop earring attached to a dome-shaped jhumka below.
If you prefer earrings that have a long or heavy look to them, then hoop jhumkas make a suitable choice for you. Hoop jhumkas with Kundan or pearl work make a pretty popular yet beautiful choice to elevate the Indian outfit.
Suryakanthi Jhumkas
Image: Pinterest
Suryakanthi jhumkas as the name suggests, have a sunlike round shape for the studs, and dome-shaped jhumkas are attached to the stud. These types of jhumkas are very common and most popular in oxidized silver jhumkas. Apart from small, and medium sizes, oversized suryakanthi jhumkas are pretty popular and make the best choice for a traditional, modern, and boho look.
Wear big-size suryakanthi jhumkas for occasional wear and opt for smaller and easy-to-carry ones for either a daily or casual look.
Chandelier Jhumkas
Image: Pinterest
A chandelier or jhaalar jhumkas have a tiered design that looks feminine and attractive. The frill-like design of these jhumkas makes them an apt choice for an occasional look.
You can select from various types of chandelier jhumkas like heavy Kundan work jhumkas with pearls, plain gold, silver, or metal ones. Since these jhumkas create a very bold and voluminous effect, wear them as your festive or occasion-special accessory.
Kashmiri Jhumkas
Image: Pinterest
Also known as the string style jhumkas, Kashmiri jhumkas make a lovely and off-beat accessory that can elevate your traditional as well as modern look. The USP of these jhumkas is the multiple strings that hang from the back of the earrings. From pearls, and Kundan to silver oxidized, you can select from a variety of Kashmiri-style jhumkas.
Since these jhumkas create a layered effect, wear them as a statement accessory. Avoid a neckpiece if you can so that attention can be formed with just a piece of stunning earrings. Also, Kashmiri Jhumkas are ideal for someone with a long neck.
- bollywood wardrobeKareena Kapoor Khan Looks Resplendent In A Pastel Cape Lehenga, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeMalaika Arora’s Edgy Jumpsuit Look Is Perfect For Experimenting With Monochrome Fashion, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra’s Chikankari Pantsuit Is The Perfect Reflection Of Power Dressing With Traditional Artistry
- bollywood wardrobeKarisma Kapoor’s Floral Print Saree Look Reflects Classic Elegance, Pics!
- menInternational Men’s Day 2022: 6 Must-Have Classic Outfits In Men’s Wardrobe
- bollywood wardrobeKatrina Kaif To Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Celebs Experiments With ‘Safety Pin’ Style Trend
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon In A Blue Cut-Out Dress Gives A Nod To Risqué Fashion, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeKajol’s Red Organza Saree Look Defines Elegance And Simplistic Style, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit’s Embellished Sharara Outfit Is Ideal For Your Ethnic Style Inspiration, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeShanaya Kapoor’s Sequin Modern Saree Avatar Is What You Need For A Wedding, Pics
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday’s Body-Hugging Jumpsuit Ensemble Makes a Perfect Party-Ready Look, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeElle Beauty Awards 2022: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, and More Shine On The Black Carpet