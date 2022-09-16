10 Stunning Office Wear Ideas To Upgrade Your Workwear Style Women Trupti Palav

Looking your best in your workwear sure gets you compliments from colleagues but it also helps boost your self-esteem! Selecting work-appropriate yet chic clothing works for your personality enhancement.

Many still assume that workwear has to be plain or boring. If you too assume this outdated office fashion rule, then it is time to change that page and consider opting for office wear that reads chic, bold, and smart!

Image: Pinterest

The key to ace office wear is to be comfortable in your choices. You could be donning a smart format shirt or a lovely linen saree; when you are comfortable in your workwear dressing, the inherent style and panache simply follow!

We have curated some stunning office wear outfits that can sort your typical Monday-Friday workwear dilemma:

Formal Top & Trousers Image: Pinterest For a start, you can stick with the quintessential chic formal top and a pair of comfy trousers. Always have beige or black trouser in your closet as it pairs well with almost any colour top or format shirt. Prints or prints, the choice is yours! Choose minimal yet stylish accessories like a thin leather belt, scarf, and comfy heels! Palazzo Pants & Formal Blouse Image: Pinterest Palazzo pants offer comfort and form an interesting silhouette when worn. Team a formal top or blouse with palazzo pants. Tuck the top in for a formal look. Since most palazzo pants are plain, you can experiment with printed tops to team it up with! Black Blazer or Pantsuit Image: Pinterest For those formal meetings and important events, having a formal blazer in your wardrobe is a smart investment. A black blazer gives a quintessential formal vibe and is a safe or noted colour choice for a blazer. You can team the blazer with formal trousers or skirts. Pantsuits are another go-to choice for important days at work. Black, beige, or even pink pantsuit can help add that boss-lady vibe to you! Formal Dress Image: Pinterest A well-tailored formal dress makes a chic choice as a workwear option. Be it an A-line, flared, or fitted style, a formal dress looks best when you want to go for a westernized look. A monochrome dress can add a minimal and work-appropriate outlook. Kurti With Cigarette Pants Image: Pinterest An Indian-style long Kurti makes a fine combination with well-fitted cigarette pants. This look forms a perfect Indo-western formal look. Like trousers, you can keep at least one pair of black and beige trousers in your wardrobe. It pairs well with almost any colour Kurti. For workwear, opt for a subtle colour and minimal work Kurtis. Salwar Suit Image: Pinterest The most preferred workwear outfit by Indian women is a salwar suit. Pick lightweight fabrics like cotton, georgette, linen, etc for a salwar suit. Go for pastel, neutral shades salwar suits or Punjabi suits. Prints for the same could range from soft florals, paisley, etc. Avoid too loud or prints though. Reserve the embroidered detailed salwar suits for special occasions and celebrations at the office! Lightweight Saree Image: Pinterest You can never go wrong with an elegant saree for your office wear look. Go for lightweight fabric options like cotton, linen, or georgette saree. Prints could include soft florals, geometrical, or trendy abstract print. Also, make sure you avoid garish colours. For special days or celebrations, you can opt for a stunning lightweight silk or satin saree! Co-ord Set Image: Pinterest Co-ord sets made a trendy office outfit option. Go for a lovely plain cotton or linen co-ord set for weekdays and if you fancy prints, then reserve the same for your Friday or weekend dressing. Accentuate a plain co-ord set with a lovely neckpiece, statement earrings, or a printed scarf! Casual Shirt & Jeans Image: Pinterest Pick a casual long shirt and team it with jeans or fitted pants. Long casual shirts could feature office-friendly prints like stripes, checks, chevrons, etc. You can also wear a broad statement belt to elevate the look of the long shirt. Complete your casual workwear dressing with a smart tote, heels, and a few accessories like studs or hoops! Tunic & Denim Image: Pinterest Short tops or tunics add a bohemian and casual look that is perfect for your office weekend wear. Tunics are available in various prints, patterns, and colours. A line, straight-cut, oversized, and more; tunics make a chic and comfortable option. If you select tunics as your casual wear for the office, you can try a few bold colours and prints!