Want Fun, Festive Hair For Navratri 2025? These Hairstyles Are Perfect For Garba Nights! Fashion Riny John

Navratri is coming up, and just picking your outfit or practising your Garba steps won't do. It is the perfect chance for all the beautiful girls to play around with their hair. This year, hairstyles are all about mixing easy, fuss-free looks with small festive touches. Nothing over the top, just ways to make your hair feel part of the celebration. Here's a peek at some of the styles people can try out this Navratri 2025.

Elegant Braided Bun

This hairstyle is perfect for those who want a secure and classy look during Garba nights.

Features:

Low bun as the base for comfort and durability.

Sections twisted and wrapped around the bun for a layered, voluminous effect.

Adorned with beads, pins, or fresh flowers like gajras for a festive touch.

Styling Tips:

Apply mousse or texturizing spray for hold.

Twist sections tightly around the bun and secure with matching bobby pins.

Add accessories like beads or gajras for extra glamour.

Half-Up Twisted Waves, Inspired By Deepika's Ram-Leela Look

A modern, effortless look that works for both traditional and fusion outfits.

Features:

Hair curled with a curling tong for soft, flowing waves.

Front section twisted back and pinned with a bobby pin.

Rest of the hair left open for a natural, airy vibe.

Styling Tips:

Curl hair and hold the tong on the hair for 5 mins for perfect curls

Twist a small section from the front towards the back and secure it with a discreet bobby pin.

Optionally, add a small decorative clip for festive flair.

Half-Up, Half-Down Braided Bun

A fusion of elegance and practicality, ideal for active dance nights.

Features:

Low twisted bun at the back.

Half-up section neatly pulled back and secured.

Embellished with beads or floral accessories.

Styling Tips:

Prep hair with mousse or texturizer.

Divide hair into sections to twist and wrap evenly.

Accessorize with gajras or metallic clips for extra glam.

Glitter-Infused Open Hair

A simple, modern hairstyle with a festive sparkle perfect for shoulder-length hair.

Features:

Hair left open for a relaxed, flowing look.

Fine cosmetic glitter sprinkled along the parting or strands.

Minimal styling - glitter is the main highlight.

Styling Tips:

Use mousse or leave-in spray for texture.

Apply cosmetic-grade glitter safely.

Lightly mist with hairspray for hold.

Voluminous Twisted Updo

A glamorous statement updo for those who want a dramatic festive look.

Features:

Hair teased at the crown for volume.

Loose sections twisted and pinned for structure and softness.

Decorated with gajras, beads, or metallic clips.

Styling Tips:

Prep hair with volumizing spray.

Tease sections gently for lift.

Twist and pin sections evenly and add festive accessories.

Finish with strong-hold hairspray.

Navratri is the time to have fun with your hair alongwith your outfit. From simple twists to soft curls with a touch of sparkle, there's room to play and experiment. Think about what makes you feel good, comfortable enough to dance, but still festive enough to stand out. A few well-placed pins, a sprinkle of glitter, or a subtle braid can make all the difference without feeling overdone. At the end of the day, your hair should move with you, shine in the lights, and let you enjoy the Garba nights without any fuss.