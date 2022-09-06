Just In
Venice Film Festival 2022: Olivia Wilde, Timothée Chalamet, Penelope Cruz - Best Red Carpet Fashion
The Venice Film Festival 2022 is in full swing and stars graced the prestigious movie gala in their finest avatars!
Image: Instagram
Famous Hollywood icons including Cate Blanchett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Penelope Cruz, Timothée Chalamet, and more impressed the fashion police with some classic and outlandish fashion choices!
Here's a round-up of the best red carpet fashion from the Venice Film Festival so far:
Olivia Wilde in Gucci Gown
Image: Instagram
American actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde looked like a vision in a yellow Gucci gown. The ensemble featured a feathered hem and a plunging neckline accentuated with shimmery chains!
Florence Pugh in Valentino Gown
Image: Instagram
Actress Florence Pugh added drama and elegance in a shimmery sheer Valentino gown. She accentuated the red carpet look with feathered heels!
Penelope Cruz in Chanel Dress
Image: Instagram
The diva in a true sense, Actress Penelope Cruz looked lovely in a floral Gucci gown. The pink-black combo of the netted body dress had a classic vibe to it. The back slit of the dress added the oomph factor!
Irina Shayk in Pinko Dress
Image: Instagram
The ever-glamorous supermodel Irina Shayk dazzled in a simple silk slip dress designed by Pinko. Her plain black outfit was accentuated with golden bangle bracelets. Her smoky eyes makeup was on dot too!
Jodie Turner-Smith in Harbison Dress
Image: Instagram
Jodie Turner-Smith is impressing everyone with her Venice Film Festival 2022 red carpet looks. For one of her appearances, she flaunted a couture Harbison dress with a matching cape. Jodie dazzled in Bulgari jewelry!
Tessa Thompson in Mark Jacobs Dress
Image: Instagram
American Actress Tessa Thompson chose an offbeat metallic Marc Jacobs dress that featured a puffed bodice and back slit. She added a glam factor to the outfit with high platform heels.
Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann Outfit
Image: Instagram
Quirky and offbeat describes actor Timothée Chalamet's red carpet outfit by Haider Ackermann. The tie-sash detailing added a hint of flamboyance to his red outfit. The talented star chose Cartier jewelry to complete his eccentric red carpet look.
Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé dress
Image: Instagram
The French actress made a classy appearance in a black Armani Privé dress that had an asymmetrical hem and classy silhouette. She paired the black ensemble with over-the-knee boots!
Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton Dress
Image: Instagram
The gorgeous Gemma Chan made an off-beat appearance in a shiny Louis Vuitton dress with 3D flower detailing on the skirt.
Harry Styles in Gucci
Images: Instagram
Actor Harry Styles made a striking appearance in a classic Gucci suit that had peaked shoulders and a retro statement collar shirt. He chose black glasses to compliment his retro attire!
