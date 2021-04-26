Oscars 2021: Zendaya’s Yellow Chiffon Dress Is What We Wish We Had In Our Closet Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Zendaya was one of the presenters at the Oscars 2021 and she looked like a dream in her yellow gown. For the weather was breezy in Los Angeles, her dress looked even prettier as it blew in the wind. She was styled by Law Roach, the stylist who often styles Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Well, not just her dress was gorgeous but her jewellery game was equally strong. So, we have decoded her look and attire for some fashion inspiration.

So, Zendaya attended the 93rd Academy Awards in her fluo yellow chiffon dress that was named 'Force de beauté'. The dress was especially designed for her by the creative designer of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Her attire featured an off-shouldered bodice with a prominent slit at the midriff, which made her dress look like separates. The sunshine yellow hue absolutely had our attention and with this dress, Zendaya showed us how the simplest of outfit can look so stunning. The Dune actress matched her sandals with the dress. She wore yellow sandals from Jimmy Choo and she entered the venue wearing a yellow mask too, which made for an all-yellow look.

Her stylist upped her look with layers of diamond neckpieces, which came from Bvlgari. The makeup was highlighted by dewy tones with pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle eye shadow. The long curly tresses completed her look. Well, Zendaya was certainly one of the best dressed. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Valentino's Instagram Page