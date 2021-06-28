Euphoria actress Zendaya Pays Tribute To Beyoncé With Her Violet Dress At The BET Awards Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

For the Oscars this year, the Euphoria actress Zendaya wore a gorgeous yellow dress that was flowy and look straight out from a painting. Her dress was designed by Valentino's Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, and her dress was absolutely special for it was inspired by legendary singer Cher. The singer wore a yellow dress once for The Cher Show and Zendaya honoured the singer with her breathtakingly simple dress. A few months later, there's another popular singer, who inspired Zendaya and this time, she made a strong case for a violet dress.

For the BET Awards, Zendaya wore the same Versace dress that Queen Bey, Beyoncé wore to Crazy in Love concert in 2003. With this iconic dress, Zendaya not only paid tribute to Beyoncé but also reminded us of a stunning fashion moment. The dress was from the Spring/Summer 2003 collection and it was a violet vintage gown by Versace. It was a halter flowy dress contrasted by a shade of yellow on the bodice. The dress featured a plunging neckline with a magenta band that added structure to her attire. The skirt was like wisps of soft fabric floating in the sky. The dress featured a side slit. Zendaya was styled by Law Roach and she teamed her dress with matching violet Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Photo Credit: AB+DM

She accessorised her look with yellow diamond earrings from Bvlgari. Her makeup was minimally done with muted pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek long ponytail completed her look. So, what do you think about Zendaya's stylish look? Let us know that in the comment section.