ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Euphoria actress Zendaya Pays Tribute To Beyoncé With Her Violet Dress At The BET Awards

    By
    |

    For the Oscars this year, the Euphoria actress Zendaya wore a gorgeous yellow dress that was flowy and look straight out from a painting. Her dress was designed by Valentino's Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, and her dress was absolutely special for it was inspired by legendary singer Cher. The singer wore a yellow dress once for The Cher Show and Zendaya honoured the singer with her breathtakingly simple dress. A few months later, there's another popular singer, who inspired Zendaya and this time, she made a strong case for a violet dress.

    For the BET Awards, Zendaya wore the same Versace dress that Queen Bey, Beyoncé wore to Crazy in Love concert in 2003. With this iconic dress, Zendaya not only paid tribute to Beyoncé but also reminded us of a stunning fashion moment. The dress was from the Spring/Summer 2003 collection and it was a violet vintage gown by Versace. It was a halter flowy dress contrasted by a shade of yellow on the bodice. The dress featured a plunging neckline with a magenta band that added structure to her attire. The skirt was like wisps of soft fabric floating in the sky. The dress featured a side slit. Zendaya was styled by Law Roach and she teamed her dress with matching violet Stuart Weitzman sandals.

    Photo Credit: AB+DM

    She accessorised her look with yellow diamond earrings from Bvlgari. Her makeup was minimally done with muted pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek long ponytail completed her look. So, what do you think about Zendaya's stylish look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Comments

    More ZENDAYA News

    Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close