Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

You Must Check Out The Trending Fashion Statements Of Miss India World 2018 Winner

By Devika
Miss India 2018 winner

PC: anukreethy_vas

The proud winner of Miss India 2018 was Miss Tamil Nadu, Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year old girl, who was crowned by Miss World, Manushi Chhillar in a glamorous evening at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

She beat 30 contestants to win the prestigious title, which was judged by panelists including Irfan Pathan, KL Rahul, Malaika Arora Khan, Bobby Deol, and Kunal Kapoor. The glittering event was hosted by Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana. Anukreethy looked simply radiant in her gorgeous gown and had a brilliant answer that finally made her win the title.

Currently pursuing a BA degree in French at Loyola College, Anukreethy was also joined by Miss India Haryana Meenakshi Chaudhary and Miss India Andhra Pradesh Shreya Rao Kamavarapu, who were the first and second runner-up.

Anukreethy, who will now be representing India at the Miss World 2018, is quite a fashion diva. The dusky beauty has impressive style and can look anything right from being cute to sexy. She has a very distinctive and relatable fashion sense that we so adore. So, let's check out her style moments.

Miss India 2018 winner

PC: anukreethy_vas

Miss India 2018 winner

PC: anukreethy_vas

Miss India 2018 winner

PC: anukreethy_vas

Miss India 2018 winner

PC: anukreethy_vas

Miss India 2018 winner

PC: anukreethy_vas

Miss India 2018 winner

PC: anukreethy_vas

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 20:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue