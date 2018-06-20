You Must Check Out The Trending Fashion Statements Of Miss India World 2018 Winner

PC: anukreethy_vas

The proud winner of Miss India 2018 was Miss Tamil Nadu, Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year old girl, who was crowned by Miss World, Manushi Chhillar in a glamorous evening at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

She beat 30 contestants to win the prestigious title, which was judged by panelists including Irfan Pathan, KL Rahul, Malaika Arora Khan, Bobby Deol, and Kunal Kapoor. The glittering event was hosted by Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana. Anukreethy looked simply radiant in her gorgeous gown and had a brilliant answer that finally made her win the title.

Currently pursuing a BA degree in French at Loyola College, Anukreethy was also joined by Miss India Haryana Meenakshi Chaudhary and Miss India Andhra Pradesh Shreya Rao Kamavarapu, who were the first and second runner-up.

Anukreethy, who will now be representing India at the Miss World 2018, is quite a fashion diva. The dusky beauty has impressive style and can look anything right from being cute to sexy. She has a very distinctive and relatable fashion sense that we so adore. So, let's check out her style moments.

