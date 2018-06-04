Subscribe to Boldsky
What Will Happen If We Follow The Airport Looks Trend?

By Devika
Celebrity airport looks

How do most of us go to the airport? Well, usually in a casual t-shirt or kurtis paired with denims. And we team up our look with a small backpack and at the most we don a cap or shades (if it is too hot outside).

Now, how do celebrities go to the same airport? Unlike us, they sport clothes like a body hugging attire, with Christian Louboutin pumps worth more than 70,000 INR, shades that are priced more than what our flight tickets cost, and of course monochromatic Birkin or Chanel tote bag.

Oh! And they quite literally don't have a bad hair day, they don't have their lips chapped or kohl smudged on their eyes, and yes they sport 100 per cent wrinkle-free outfits. Woah!

Celebrity airport looks

And then most of those maidenly modest celebs claim that, 'Look we are just one of you'. No, please you guys and gals are not one of us!

The reason being, in the first place, we can't afford those brands.

But.........

We also want to look as perfect as you tinsel-town people at the airport. We also want heads to turn, quite frankly.

Celebrity airport looks

So, what do we do? We buy stuff from Sarojini Nagar market or Levi's (if we manage to save extra bucks even after our flight tickets). Then, with our fake Louis Vuitton bag, an export reject floral dress, the borrowed-from-sister Ray Bans, and block heels that hurt on the heels, we get ready to groove at the airport.

Comes our Uber 15 minutes later, and by that time we are already sweating (we still have to dab makeup because makeup matters). We reach the airport an hour later, thanks to the annoying traffic and water-clogged roads. And then we get out of the cab carefully, so that we don't stumble. Still, we can't deboard the vehicle with the sass of Kareena Kapoor Khan or coolness of Ranveer Singh.

Celebrity airport looks

Now, we are at the queue busy fishing for our identity cards. Eureka! We find it and, in the course, we realise that our hair has got little unkempt. Next, the long boarding pass line and we are rubbing our eyes so that we stay awake. Our kohl all smudged! We are at the security check and we are busy taking out the laptop, hair more unkempt and dress getting little wrinkled.

Some spare time, and we have coffee. Little do we realise that our lipstick stains are on the coffee mug and on our outfit. We have no time to fix this, so we board the flight with our hair out of place, kohl smeared, lips parched, dress crinkly, and feet hurting.

Celebrity airport looks

Finally, sitting in the planes, we realise that this airport looks trend can ruin our day. It is better we keep it simple and to the point and besides we don't have a team taking care of our every need. So period! No more trying their airport looks!

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
