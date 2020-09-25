ICW 2020: Dhoti Pants With Boots, Sculptural Lehengas, And More Bridal Trends That Should Pick Up! Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

This time, the FDCI's India Couture Week was presented on a digital format following the Covid-19 pandemic. The lineup included the country's prominent and upcoming designers, who showed the viewers and fashion connoisseurs their take on festive and wedding couture. From Gaurav Gupta, Anju Modi to Manish Malhotra, the fashion designers gave us cinematic experience with their short couture films. The digital movies allowed them to show the minute details of the outfits and adding to that, we also felt the designers got space to present their inspiration and theme more elaborately. India Couture Week 2020 also encouraged trends and we have discussed 8 wedding wear and bridal trends from the couture week that we want should pick up.

Sculptural Lehengas Because They Are Unique

Designers Gaurav Gupta and Amit Aggarwal, who are famous for their sculptural and metallic outfits stayed true to their design philosophies and presented to the conscious wedding buyers, a collection featuring sculptured ensembles. We came across sculptural black and grey waves-like lehenga from Gaurav Gupta's collection that we instantly liked. The lehenga was accentuated by silver embellished details but the folded and structured ruffled dupatta with this lehenga is what we found unique and a class apart. Similarly, Amit Aggarwal's collection featured lehengas in diverse hues and cuts. The couturier showed us blue and golden-toned lehengas in his underwater-themed digital movie but we loved this gorgeous green lehenga the most. It was enhanced by metallic polymer details and three-dimensional couture blouse. Time we should give bridal wear a much-needed update too! You can wear these lehengas on occasions such as reception, wedding, and even festive events.

Fascinators For Some Ballroom Touch!

Fascinators can leave you fascinated and not just with gowns but fascinators can be paired with a traditional bridal outfit too. The designer duo, Falguni and Shane Peacock inspired us by introducing fascinators in their collection. We loved this feathered accents fascinators from their collection for it not only enhanced the vintage vibe but also gave the ethnic look a Victorian touch. This matching dainty fascinator went well with the feathered separates of the model. This simple addition added to the mystifying effect and it could be donned on occasions including cocktail night or reception. Also, we preferred fascinators to the elaborate floral arrangements on the hairdos of the models.

The Pastel Sherwanis For A Class-Apart Effect

Men, if they have minimalist sensibility, usually opt for serious sherwanis for the wedding occasion. Their sherwanis are usually dipped in the hues including black and grey with subtle embroidered accents. However, designer Rahul Mishra motivated discerning men to choose classy sherwanis in soft hues such as pink and cream for the wedding night. This particular pink sherwani in the image was also beautifully hand-embroidered and can be donned on day events other than the main wedding function. Also, we think pastel sherwanis can make a man look a class apart.

The Ombré And Mustard Shades Should Be In

The shades of yellow and orange can definitely make you look radiant and Indian weddings are a lot about being vibrant and cheerful. This is the reason why we want JJ Valaya's ombré and mustard lehenga and saree to trend this wedding season. The designer incorporated these stunning hues in his collection and with maximalist patterns totally convinced us that shades of ombré and mustard hold a lot of importance in Indian weddings. Adding to that, these outfits can be paired with dupattas like velvet maroon and heavy gemstone jewellery for a more radiant touch. You can wear ombré and mustard outfits for any occasion but don't forget to wear this hue for the haldi ceremony.

A Burst Of Nature Is What We Want

Nature-inspired accents are timeless for a reason and the designer Rahul Mishra's collection inspired by Lotus Pond was about showing nature in rich and pastel shades. He wasn't subtle and minimal with the nature-inspired designs on his exquisite outfits. One of his outfits that we really loved consisted of a structured cropped jacket-like blouse and voluminous panelled skirt. We would want this outfit or an outfit like this to trend because it was a colourful-perfection. This attire highlighted the nature accents around the lotus pond in different tones and boasted intricate craftsmanship. The bird, bees, pond, florals, and other different motifs made this ensemble so special. You can wear this ensemble if you are attending a wedding or wedding-related event except for haldi.

Crushed Mulmuls For They Are Simply Beautiful

Anju Modi showed us the intimate wedding narrative with her short digital couture movie. She showed us the journey of a young girl becoming a bride and we loved how she used crushed mulmuls to present the innocent side of the girls in the first frame. Soft and delicate fabric with a crushed effect, mulmul is the fabric we want should trend this wedding season. The designer's outfits in the first frame showed cream-hued separates. We loved the combination of minimal floral-patterned blouses and crushed mulmul skirts with a whiff of silver threadwork. You can include the crushed mulmul skirts in your wedding trousseau and wear such an outfit for ceremonies like haldi and mehendi.

Dhoti Pants With Boots, Why Not!

Kunal Rawal impressed us with his couture collection titled, Hide And Seek. He presented a menswear collection, which was accentuated by meticulous textural elements, gorgeous threadwork, and eye-catching patterns. He gave the traditional wedding couture a contemporary touch and we thought his ensembles had a shade of edgy street-style effect too. His ensembles were deconstructed and featured mock layering, which meant that his outfits could be broken and worn in multiple ways. We loved his collection but the idea of wearing dhoti pants set with boots inspired us the most. One of the models sported a textured ivory kurta and a short jacket, a combination which in itself was awesome enough. He paired his kurta and jacket with dhoti pants but the idea of teaming it with boots gave the whole look a modern touch. Well, grooms-wear needs contemporary and comfy edge too!

The Ruffled Sleeves Should Stay

Suneet Varma's bridal collection was a lot about exaggerated sleeves. His collection was vibrant and captured the essence of the Indian wedding but we loved his ruffled sleeve game the most. These exaggerated sleeves gave his outfits a dramatic touch. We loved the idea of similar-toned sharp sleeves with the ensembles. We saw dramatic sleeved outfits in the shades of yellow, minty blues, and pinks. Apart from the ruffled sleeves, the appliqué cut on one side of the sleeves was also something we would want should trend.

So, which trend from the list would you want should rule this wedding season? Let us know that.